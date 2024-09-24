Palo Alto Networks Named A Leader In Inaugural Attack Surface Management Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cortex Xpanse recognized with the top vendor score in the strategy category, receiving the highest possible scores in the vision, innovation and roadmap criteria

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Attack Surface Management Solutions, Q3 2024 . In the inaugural report, Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse ® received the top score in the strategy category and the highest possible scores in the vision, innovation and roadmap criteria. Palo Alto Networks believes this position as a leader further affirms its AI-powered Cortex ®

platform as the leader in security operations center (SOC) transformation.

Gonen Fink, SVP Products, Cortex and Prisma ® Cloud, Palo Alto Networks:

"Palo Alto Networks delivers an unrivaled platform for SOC transformation, built on truly unified data and powered by AI and automation. As a pioneer of attack surface management, we're committed to helping customers proactively reduce risk across their entire attack surface with our leading platform for modern security operations. We remain at the forefront of the market, recognizing the essential need for organizations to have comprehensive visibility to effectively manage and protect their increasing number of assets."

Many organizations are grappling with challenges in managing their attack surfaces that often go unnoticed, with over 23% of internet-connected exposures impacting critical IT and security infrastructure.

Organizations simply can't secure what they don't know exists. Cortex Xpanse enables organizations to find and automatically fix exposures across their entire attack surface by scanning over 500 billion internet-facing assets daily, enabling teams to discover 30-40% more assets in their environment than they were previously aware of. As part of the AI-powered Cortex SOC platform, Cortex Xpanse delivers attack surface management to the industry-leading XDR, SOAR, and SIEM capabilities to radically transform and simplify security operations.

Palo Alto Networks was recognized as a leader in Forrester's evaluation that acknowledged eleven vendors and focused on three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Palo Alto Networks has also been named a leader in other important evaluations of the security operations market including being named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms, Q2 2024 and The Forrester WaveTM: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q2 2024 .

To learn more, download your complimentary copy of The Forrester WaveTM: Attack Surface Management Solutions, Q3 2024 report here or read our blog .

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the global cybersecurity leader, committed to making each day safer than the one before with industry-leading, AI-powered solutions in network security, cloud security and security operations. Powered by Precision AI, our technologies deliver precise threat detection and swift response, minimizing false positives and enhancing security effectiveness. Our platformization approach integrates diverse security solutions into a unified, scalable platform, streamlining management and providing operational efficiencies with comprehensive protection. From defending network perimeters to safeguarding cloud environments and ensuring rapid incident response, Palo Alto Networks empowers businesses to achieve Zero Trust security and confidently embrace digital transformation in an ever-evolving threat landscape. This unwavering commitment to security and innovation makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021-2024), with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (2024, 2023, 2022), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ+ Equality (2022). For more information,

visit .

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex Xpanse, Prisma and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

