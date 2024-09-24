ADFW Unveils Top Finance Leaders Set To Speak At 2024 Edition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The

initial

cohort of speakers includes

senior

leaders

from

global

banking institutions such as

UBS, State Street, BNY, Santander, Standard Chartered, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Starling

Bank and OakNorth

Bank. The lineup

includes the CEOs, Founders and

Chairs of global investment

power

houses

such as

Bridgewater,

Nuveen, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, PGIM, GQG,

Hillhouse,

Investcorp, Prosus, Brookfield, AXA IM, Alterra,

Brevan Howard, Two Sigma

and Marshall Wace.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW),

hosted by ADGM,

has announced that its 2024 edition will gather more than 300 speakers from across the globe, including the CEOs and Chairs of 50 global financial institutions.

Among the confirmed speakers are finance titans such as Sergio Ermotti – Group CEO of UBS, Bill Huffman – CEO of Nuveen, David Hunt – President & CEO of PGIM, Isabelle Scemama – Global Head of AXA IM, Bill Ford – Chairman & CEO of General Atlantic, Shayne Nelson – Group CEO of Emirates NBD, Ray Dalio – Founder of Bridgewater,

Rajiv Jain – Chairman and CIO of GQG Partners, Mohammed Alaradhi – Executive Chairman of Investcorp, His Excellency Ambassador Majid AlSuwaidi – CEO of Alterra, Jeremy Allaire –Co Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle

and Mohamed Abdelbary – CEO of ADIB.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim

Al Zaabi ,

Chairman of ADGM ,

said:

"As Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its position as a global financial powerhouse, ADFW

2024 will be a pivotal moment for the financial industry. The rapidly increasing participation of CEOs from globally significant financial institutions, underscores ADFW's rising prominence and influence as a leading platform.

At ADGM, we are committed to driving meaningful dialogue, fostering innovation, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role as the Capital of Capital."

Local and regional government and government-affiliated leaders will also take centre stage at this year's ADFW with prominent names such as Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan – President & CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), H.R.H. Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud – Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq AlMarri – Minister of Economy of the UAE, H.E. Dr.

Thani

bin Ahmed

Al Zeyoudi – Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention at Ministry Of Economy of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak – Minister of Climate Change & Environment of the UAE, H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi

–Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

In addition to Robert Salomon – Dean of Stern at NYUAD, Chi-Man Kwan – Group CEO and Founder of Raffles Family Office, Kim Fournais – CEO, Saxo Bank, Christian Angermeyer – Founder, Aperion Investments, Hatem Dowidar – Group CEO of E&, , Rishi Khosla – Co-Founder & CEO of Oaknorth, Javier Carranza – Global Head of Wealth of Grupo Santander, Shamsir Vayalil – Founder and Non-Executive Chairman & CEO of Burjeel Holdings and Andrew Sullivan – EVP & Head of International Businesses of Prudential.

Logo -

SOURCE ADGM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED