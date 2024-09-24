(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , global Web3 company, has issued updates for September 24, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches 'Meme Factory' Feature for Onchain Traders

OKX Wallet has launched 'Meme Factory,' a new feature designed to cater to the growing community of onchain meme token traders.

Key highlights and benefits of the new feature include:

. Integration of popular meme token launch platforms Pump.fun and Moonshot, with more integrations planned for the near future

. Facilitates early discovery of the latest meme coins

. Flexible viewing options for unique data metrics alongside traditional metrics (such as number of transactions and holders), enabling quick and more informed decision-making

. A comprehensive solution for exploring new meme coins created by various token launcher platforms

To access 'Meme Factory,' access OKX Wallet → Tokens → Meme Factory. This launch follows the recent unveiling of OKX's reimagined Wallet , which introduced a new interface, expanded token discovery capabilities, and access to over 100 blockchains and thousands of DeFi products.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit:



