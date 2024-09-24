Dr. Kevin Bush, Jr., MSHA, MA, MS, FACHE Named Ambassador For 2024 Atlanta Men Wear Pink Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Kevin Bush, Jr.

Dr. Kevin Bush, Jr. named 2024 Atlanta Men Wear Pink ambassador, raising awareness and funds for breast cancer with the American Cancer Society.

- Dr. Kevin Bush, Jr, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kevin Bush, Jr., MSHA, MA, MS, FACHE Named Ambassador for 2024 Atlanta Men Wear Pink CampaignATLANTA, GA – The American Cancer Society is proud to announce Dr. Kevin Bush, Jr., MSHA, MA, MS, FACHE as an ambassador for the 2024 Atlanta Men Wear Pink campaign. As a dedicated healthcare executive, transformational leader, and champion for health equity, Dr. Bush will join influential leaders across Atlanta to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer.With over 25 years of progressive leadership in both academic and community healthcare environments, Dr. Bush currently serves as the Enterprise Director of Shared Surgical Services at Emory Healthcare. His extensive background includes perioperative leadership, healthcare management, human resource management, and clinical economics, all vital to managing complex healthcare delivery organizations. Additionally, Dr. Bush has been instrumental in process improvement, staff management, and patient experience initiatives. His expertise spans patient safety, risk management, Joint Commission and Department of Health (DOH) compliance, and addressing both clinical and financial needs in healthcare.Dr. Bush is not only a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), but also a recipient of the prestigious ACHE Thomas C. Dolan Executive Diversity Scholar award. His skills in diversity and health equity training have significantly impacted the healthcare sector, making him a natural fit to represent the Men Wear Pink campaign in 2024.The Men Wear Pink campaign enlists community leaders across the country to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer initiatives. Ambassadors are chosen for their ability to inspire change and engage their networks in support of the American Cancer Society's mission. Since its inception, the campaign has raised millions of dollars to support breast cancer research, patient services, and advocacy. As an Atlanta ambassador, Dr. Bush will leverage his influence and leadership to further these efforts in the fight against breast cancer.“I am honored to represent Men Wear Pink,” said Dr. Bush.“As healthcare leaders, we must be proactive in raising awareness about health equity, early detection, and treatment options. Breast cancer doesn't discriminate, and it's crucial that we continue working to improve outcomes for all individuals impacted by this disease.”For more information on Dr. Kevin Bush, Jr.'s involvement in the 2024 Atlanta Men Wear Pink campaign or to support his fundraising efforts, visitAbout the American Cancer SocietyThe American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. For more information, visit .

