Northern Virginia Commercial Contractor Breaks Ground On Newcity Church Renovation, Showcasing Adaptive Reuse

Transforming Office Space to Create a Larger Worship Location for NewCity Church's Growing Congregation

- John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long ConstructionCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scott-Long is excited to announce the groundbreaking of the NewCity Church renovation project in Vienna, Virginia. This project is a significant step forward in adaptive reuse, transforming a portion of a three-story office building to create a larger worship space for NewCity Church's growing congregation.“NewCity Church is a beacon of hope and service within our community, and we are thrilled to support their mission with an enhanced worship space,” said John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction.“This project is a prime example of adaptive reuse, where we creatively repurpose existing structures to meet new needs, thus contributing to sustainability and preserving community heritage.”The renovation, executed by the Northern Virginia commercial contractors and designed by architecture and planning firm Architecture Incorporated, will include removing a portion of the second floor to enlarge the worship area. This will preserve the building's integrity and ensure the safety of ongoing activities. The contractors will follow rigorous safety measures regarding dust, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical work so that tenants can continue to use other areas of the building. Advanced filtration systems, secure barriers, and careful scheduling of noisy or disruptive tasks will be employed to minimize any impact.Temporary shoring, which involves installing a system of beams, posts, and supports, will bear the load of the building while the existing supports are removed or altered. This process begins with a thorough assessment of the building's structural needs, followed by the design and installation of shoring systems that can effectively distribute the weight. The contractors will use high-strength materials and precise engineering techniques to create a robust temporary support system. This system will be meticulously monitored and adjusted as needed throughout the construction process.Through these detailed steps, the renovation will be carried out efficiently and safely, preserving both the structural integrity of the building and the continuity of educational activities.“This project is not without its challenges, but our team is well-prepared to handle them with the utmost care and professionalism,” added John Scott.“We are dedicated to minimizing disruptions and ensuring a safe and efficient process.” Scott-Long Construction looks forward to completing this transformative project and witnessing the positive impact it will have on NewCity Church and its members.Scott-Long Construction's unwavering commitment to DC Metro church construction and the faith community is further exemplified by CEO John Scott's upcoming involvement in the“Building On Purpose” church-building seminar in November. This seminar, which will delve into various aspects of church construction and financing, will provide invaluable insights for church leadership, showcasing our dedication to continuous learning and improvement.Our MissionWe promise to create win-wins through the power of collaboration, expertise, planning, and attention to detail. This is accomplished with a foundational mission to care for our customers' purpose, goals, and perceptions.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry in the Washington Metropolitan Region since 1961. Our team has completed projects in multiple industries, including healthcare, education, housing, restaurants, car washes, and churches. The longstanding dedication has allowed us to build long-term relationships with many of our clients, often leading to working with them more than once. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

