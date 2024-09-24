Nitish Kumar Should Hand Over Power To Young Leaders: Mukesh Sahani

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani on Tuesday said that Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar should hand over power to the young leaders in the state.

“It is true that every person has an age. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been running Bihar for a long time. Now he is old. Recently, he has made several statements that neither the people of Bihar nor the country appreciated. Due to age, he forgets many things. He also says things which he should not say,” Sahani told persons in Darbhanga.

Sahani remarked,“I think Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should hand over the command to the people of the new generation, that is, people like us. He should take retirement with a happy ending. His party leaders are also saying this. Certainly, after a certain age, power should be handed over to the next generation.”

Earlier, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary uploaded a post on X saying,“Leave something in old age like if someone is not understanding after explaining once or twice, then stop explaining to the other person. If the children grow up and start making their own decisions, then stop following them. Your views match with a few selected people, if you don't agree with one or two then leave them.”

Sources said that Chaudhary is unhappy with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, viewing the cryptic post as veiled criticism of Nitish's leadership.

JD-U Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar responded to Chaudhary's remarks, defending Nitish Kumar's long-standing leadership.

“Nitish Kumar has been working as a chief minister for 19 years and his reputation is as a global thinker and climate leader, any attempt to question his credibility - whether through direct or veiled language - would be met with strong rebuttals,” Kumar Kumar said.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari has linked Chaudhary's post to internal strife within JD-U. Tiwari suggested that Chaudhary's statement signals an internal rebellion within JD(U), calling it "just the trailer" of greater conflict to come.

“Ashok Chaudhary's actions are the beginning of cracks within JD(U) and a sign that many within the party may be discontented with Nitish Kumar's leadership,” Tiwari said.

However, putting speculations to rest Ashok Chaudhary put out another post on social media along with two pictures where he can be seen hugging Chief Minister.

“People will say something, it's people's job to say something, so pay attention to what you hear. Leave it,” read the minister's another cryptic post on X.