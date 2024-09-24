UP Tightens Norms For Eateries: Display Names Of Owners, Install CCTV Cameras, Masks And Gloves Must For Chefs & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) After a series of food contamination incidents reported in the past few months in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath, on September 24, issued a new order directing food outlets across the state to clearly display the names and addresses of operators, proprietors, and managers, reported the Times of India.

CM Adityanath also directed that chefs and waiters in the establishments wear masks and gloves. In addition, installing CCTV cameras has been made mandatory in all hotels and restaurants.

The directions from the chief minister came following reports of a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at an eatery in Saharanpur district. The video of the incident went viral on September 12, following which he was arrested.

In another incident, a Ghaziabad juice vendor was arrested last week after he was found allegedly mixing urine in fruit juices and serving it to customers. In June, police detained two men in Noida for selling juice contaminated with their saliva.

CM Adityanath is reportedly concerned about such incident . The presence of human waste in food items poses a serious health risk.

What did CM Adityanath say?

Highlighting the need to take punitive action against these guilty people, CM Adityanath instructed the authorities to conduct a thorough probe and inspect all food-related establishments - hotels, dhabas, and restaurants.

"Dhabas, restaurants and food establishments must undergo thorough inspections and police verification of all employees should be mandatory. It is crucial to ensure the purity and sanctity of the food being served to the public," TOI quoted CM Adityanath as saying.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also called for amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act to safeguard public health.

CM Adityanath also expressed his concern about the rising number of food adulteration cases across the country and stressed the need for 'concrete measures' to be taken, especially in Uttar Pradesh.