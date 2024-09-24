The Retirement Planning Group Acquires Parrott Wealth Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Established wealth management firm overseeing nearly $200 million represents fourth of 2024 for Cetera's employee-based RIA, The Retirement Planning Group

Three employees serving approximately 200 clients to join The Retirement Planning Group, which oversees more than $2.6 billion in assets under management

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Holdings, the parent company of

Cetera Group

(collectively, Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Cetera's employee-based RIA, The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG), has acquired Parrott Wealth Management, LLC. Led by William

Parrott, CFP®, the firm manages approximately $185 million in assets under management, as of December 31, 2023, and is based in Austin, TX. Through the acquisition, three full-time professionals will become TRPG/Cetera employees.

"Bill and his team are welcome additions to

TRPG, where they will be well positioned to serve their clients first and foremost," said Kevin Conard, CEO at TRPG. "The Parrott Wealth team is the latest example of successful client-centric advisors looking to make a change to benefit their clients and their business by joining us. As TRPG's growth trajectory continues, we expect to attract more independent advisors with similar aspirations to set their clients and businesses up for long-term success."

"Kevin and the

TRPG team deliver the resources, capabilities and expertise to empower the next chapter of success for our business," Parrott said. "Joining a thriving business like TRPG is a great opportunity for our practice and our clients as we look to the future. We are pleased to be a part of the TRPG family and anticipate many promising opportunities ahead."

The acquisition marks the fourth for

TRPG since being acquired by Cetera in 2023. TRPG now oversees more than $2.6 billion in assets under management.

About The Retirement Planning Group

The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG) is Cetera's employee-based RIA and an SEC registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Leawood, KS. With over 2,000 clients and $2.6 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024, TRPG is one of the fastest growing companies in the Kansas City area. TRPG helps clients and their families nationwide navigate every financial decision they face throughout their lives by providing comprehensive wealth management services, including retirement planning, portfolio and investment management, tax planning, tax preparation and filing by our in-house tax team.

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA

92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

