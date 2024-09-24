Duke Energy Prepares For Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, Encourages Customers To Plan Ahead

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Florida is closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, which is expected to soon become Tropical Storm Helene, and preparing for the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and flooding that may lead to widespread power outages across the state later this week.

"While Potential Tropical Cyclone 9's path and intensity are still uncertain, Duke Energy Florida is preparing to respond as quickly as possible should our customers experience any disruptions in service," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We strongly encourage our customers to plan ahead for the potential impacts of the storm and use this time to ensure they have all the supplies they need to stay safe and informed."

In addition to following the warning and instructions of their local emergency management officials, customers should consider the following tips in the days ahead:



Stock or replenish an emergency kit . It should include, among other items, nonperishable food, flashlights and/or lanterns (with spare batteries), a first-aid kit and a portable radio and TV or NOAA Weather Radio.



Prepare in advance for extended power outages. Visit Duke Energy's

Storm Center to learn how to remain safe during all phases of a storm, and consider making plans for the elderly and those with special medical needs should prolonged outages occur.

Sign up for alerts and know how to report a power outage. Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in Outage Alerts . If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report it online or through the mobile app, or call 800.228.8485. Understand how Duke Energy restores power . It happens through a sequence that enables power restoration to public health and safety facilities, as well as the greatest number of customers, as safely and quickly as possible.

For more tips on how to prepare for severe weather, please visit

duke-energy/StormTips .

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:

DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.



Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.



More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



Contact: Aly Coleman Raschid

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_AlyRaschid

SOURCE Duke Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED