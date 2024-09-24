AETHLON CAPITAL ADVISES ATEK ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES ON THE SALE OF THE BUSINESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Capital announced today that it successfully advised the owners of ATEK Access Technologies, headquartered in Brainard, MN, on the sale of their company to Sound Growth Partners of Edmonds, Washington.

Sima Griffith, Co-founder and Managing Principal of Aethlon Capital, commented, "We are very pleased to have represented the owners of ATEK, which manufactures data security and access control products for a wide range of industries. Aethlon conducted a broad marketing process to both strategic and financials buyers and achieved a great outcome for our client."

Kay Phillips, co-owner of ATEK Access Technologies said, "From start to finish the Aethlon team was extremely professional, organized, dedicated to helping us achieve our goals and transparent. Their experience and expertise helped us navigate important decisions and find and secure a buyer that was a great fit for our company, customers, and teammates. We achieved all our goals and feel truly fortunate to have had this team by our side."

About ATEK Access Technologies

ATEK Access Technologies designs and manufactures products for enhanced data systems security and improved facility safety and control. The Company markets its products under two well-known brands - Datakey® rugged memory keys and tokens, and Larco® industrial safety floor mats and door access controls.

About Aethlon Capital, LLC

Aethlon Capital is a Minneapolis-based investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions and raising capital for manufacturing, technology, consumer, and transportation & logistics companies. For more information, visit:

About Sound Growth Partners

Sound Growth Partners is a Seattle-based private equity fund investing in businesses with compelling market share in protected niches in business services, consumer products, distribution and manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit:

AETHLON CAPITAL CONTACT:

Sima Griffith, Managing Principal

Aethlon Capital, LLC

612-747-5461

[email protected]

SOURCE Aethlon Capital

