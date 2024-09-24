Fabric Launches Chiefly Digital: The Digital Leader’S Guide To Modern Commerce Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commerce innovator provides expert advice and insights for retailers navigating modern commerce

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- fabric , the creators of the next-generation commerce platform, today announced the launch of its Chiefly Digital: The Digital Leader's Guide to Modern Commerce podcast series.

The world of commerce is undergoing a and buzzing with innovation. Today's consumer expects a connected buying shopping experience that's nothing short of perfection. The new series offers an essential playbook for sitting or aspiring CDOs, and all digital leaders responsible for their company's commerce customer experiences: architecting them, enabling them or supporting them.

Host Jay Topper, Chief Customer Officer at fabric, and a seasoned Chief Digital Officer (CDO), shares insider secrets during the series on turning the retail organization into a digital powerhouse. He talks with retail executives about how the most cutting-edge companies are navigating the biggest challenges and opportunities in the retail industry today as they move to modern commerce.

Season 1 will focus on the emergence of the CDO role, why it's so important for any organization, and how digital leaders are delivering more connected customer experiences.

The first two episodes, focused on Raising the Digital IQ of Your Organization and Customer-Centric Strategies for Retail Success with Derek Yarbrough , former CMO and CDO of J.Crew and Madewel, are now available.

Upcoming show guests will include:



Kate Schardt - VP of Global Insights Capabilities and Partnerships at PepsiCo

Shirley Gao and Thomas Calhoun - CDO & CIO / VP of E-Commerce at PacSun

Jenna Flateman Posner - former CDO of Solo Brands

Su Li Rivera - Sr. VP of Marketing at Rakuten

Steve Philips - Founder & CEO at Zappi

Prashant Agrawal - Founder & CEO at Impact Analytics Karen Bebe - CTO at Bealls



Chiefly Digital: The Digital Leader's Guide to Modern Commerce podcast series can be found on Spotify, Apple or YouTube .

