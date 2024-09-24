عربي


Aselsan And Azerbaijan To Collaborate On Joint Production

9/24/2024 10:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Due to the Garabagh War, an embargo was imposed on the systems we used here. Currently, work is underway towards joint production with Azerbaijan," said Ahmet Akyol, CEO of Turkiye's "Aselsan" company, in a statement to the media, Azernews reports.

He emphasised that at the "ADEX-2024" exhibition, a contract was signed for the export of the technologies used by the company to Azerbaijan:

"We are currently implementing several important joint projects with Azerbaijan. Work is being done in the direction of joint production with Azerbaijan, and this will be one of our main focus areas."

AzerNews

