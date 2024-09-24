Aselsan And Azerbaijan To Collaborate On Joint Production
9/24/2024 10:09:19 AM
Nazrin Abdul
"Due to the Garabagh War, an embargo was imposed on the systems
we used here. Currently, work is underway towards joint production
with Azerbaijan," said Ahmet Akyol, CEO of Turkiye's "Aselsan"
company, in a statement to the media, Azernews
reports.
He emphasised that at the "ADEX-2024" exhibition, a contract was
signed for the export of the technologies used by the company to
Azerbaijan:
"We are currently implementing several important joint projects
with Azerbaijan. Work is being done in the direction of joint
production with Azerbaijan, and this will be one of our main focus
areas."
