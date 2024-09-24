President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of 5Th“ADEX-2024 And Securex Caspian Exhibitions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent an address to the participants of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition“ADEX-2024” and the 14th International for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian", Azernews reports.

"Dear participants and visitors of the exhibition!

I welcome you on the occasion of the opening of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX-2024". Welcome to Azerbaijan!

Our country has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity to host prestigious international events at a high level and with great professionalism. Azerbaijan's state-of-the-art infrastructure and domestic stability have contributed to the country's capacity to hold such large-scale and highly important events, which is always positively evaluated by the world community. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP29, one of the most prominent global international events, to be held in our country this year, stands as a clear testament to this. It is possible to say with certainty that the "ADEX" exhibition, organized for the fifth time, will be held at a high level again, as was the case in previous years. The defense industry also has great potential in terms of reducing carbon emissions. I am sure that“ADEX 2024”, which is held in the run-up to COP29, is a suitable platform for professional discussion of the mentioned topic.

“ADEX" plays a unique role in establishing business ties between well-known military and industrial enterprises of friendly and allied countries and leading foreign companies. This exhibition provides ample opportunities for getting acquainted with the latest examples of modern defense technologies and military equipment in various areas of the military industrial complex offered for export on the world arms market, and for signing new agreements in the field of international military-technical cooperation. Hundreds of internationally renowned companies exhibit their products at this event. "ADEX" is a highly important event for countries strengthening their defense industries, increasing their production capacity, applying modern and innovative tools and exchanging experience.

I would like to specifically note that the government pays special attention to the issues of strengthening Azerbaijan's defense capability and ensuring its national security, and further development of these areas is one of the priority directions. In recent years, the defense industry of our country has been developing very rapidly. In addition to the improvement of existing production sites in accordance with modern standards, efforts are in progress to successfully establish new production sectors. As a result of effective reforms, the range of defense products manufactured in our country has increased, and today more than 1000 military products are produced in Azerbaijan. Both the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are equipped with modern types of weapons and the defense industry companies of the world are closely interested in our products. New partnerships in the field of defense industry have been established with many friendly and allied countries, and existing relations are successfully continuing. Azerbaijan is expanding its military and technical capabilities by achieving dynamic development in the field of defense industry.

The strength and power of the military industrial complex of Azerbaijan, which played an exceptional role in the liberation of our territories recognized by the international community, and the modern weapons produced in our country are also displayed within the framework of the "ADEX" exhibition. It is no coincidence that the combat experience of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces both during the 44-day Patriotic War and local anti-terror operations is carefully studied today in the military centers of developed countries.

In parallel with "ADEX", the 14th "Securex Caspian" International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment has also been organized, showcasing promising models of equipment, comprehensive security systems, and weapons for law enforcement, border, rescue, firefighting, and special services. I am sure that the products displayed at this exhibition will be of interest to the participants.

Dear guests, I am pleased to see all of you in Azerbaijan again and wish you and both exhibitions the best of luck!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 September, 2024"