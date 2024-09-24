President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Participants Of 5Th“ADEX-2024 And Securex Caspian Exhibitions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent an
address to the participants of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan
International Defense Exhibition“ADEX-2024” and the 14th
International exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue
Equipment "Securex Caspian", Azernews reports.
"Dear participants and visitors of the
exhibition!
I welcome you on the occasion of the opening of the 5th
Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition
"ADEX-2024". Welcome to Azerbaijan!
Our country has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity to host
prestigious international events at a high level and with great
professionalism. Azerbaijan's state-of-the-art infrastructure and
domestic stability have contributed to the country's capacity to
hold such large-scale and highly important events, which is always
positively evaluated by the world community. The 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change, COP29, one of the most prominent global
international events, to be held in our country this year, stands
as a clear testament to this. It is possible to say with certainty
that the "ADEX" exhibition, organized for the fifth time, will be
held at a high level again, as was the case in previous years. The
defense industry also has great potential in terms of reducing
carbon emissions. I am sure that“ADEX 2024”, which is held in the
run-up to COP29, is a suitable platform for professional discussion
of the mentioned topic.
“ADEX" plays a unique role in establishing business ties between
well-known military and industrial enterprises of friendly and
allied countries and leading foreign companies. This exhibition
provides ample opportunities for getting acquainted with the latest
examples of modern defense technologies and military equipment in
various areas of the military industrial complex offered for export
on the world arms market, and for signing new agreements in the
field of international military-technical cooperation. Hundreds of
internationally renowned companies exhibit their products at this
event. "ADEX" is a highly important event for countries
strengthening their defense industries, increasing their production
capacity, applying modern and innovative tools and exchanging
experience.
I would like to specifically note that the government pays
special attention to the issues of strengthening Azerbaijan's
defense capability and ensuring its national security, and further
development of these areas is one of the priority directions. In
recent years, the defense industry of our country has been
developing very rapidly. In addition to the improvement of existing
production sites in accordance with modern standards, efforts are
in progress to successfully establish new production sectors. As a
result of effective reforms, the range of defense products
manufactured in our country has increased, and today more than 1000
military products are produced in Azerbaijan. Both the Armed Forces
of Azerbaijan are equipped with modern types of weapons and the
defense industry companies of the world are closely interested in
our products. New partnerships in the field of defense industry
have been established with many friendly and allied countries, and
existing relations are successfully continuing. Azerbaijan is
expanding its military and technical capabilities by achieving
dynamic development in the field of defense industry.
The strength and power of the military industrial complex of
Azerbaijan, which played an exceptional role in the liberation of
our territories recognized by the international community, and the
modern weapons produced in our country are also displayed within
the framework of the "ADEX" exhibition. It is no coincidence that
the combat experience of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces both during
the 44-day Patriotic War and local anti-terror operations is
carefully studied today in the military centers of developed
countries.
In parallel with "ADEX", the 14th "Securex Caspian"
International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue
Equipment has also been organized, showcasing promising models of
equipment, comprehensive security systems, and weapons for law
enforcement, border, rescue, firefighting, and special services. I
am sure that the products displayed at this exhibition will be of
interest to the participants.
Dear guests, I am pleased to see all of you in Azerbaijan again
and wish you and both exhibitions the best of luck!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 September, 2024"
