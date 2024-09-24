Zelensky: Victory Plan Is Not About Negotiations With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the Victory Plan for Ukraine, which he plans to present to US President Joe Biden during his visit to the USA, explained that it is not about negotiations with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky said it in an interview with ABC News , Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's president declined to provide details of the plan ahead of presenting it to his counterpart Joe Biden later this week, but made clear the plan is aimed at strengthening Ukraine in order to force Russian leader Vladimir to negotiate on fair terms.

Zelensky also noted that he does not believe that Putin is now ready for fair negotiations.

"It's not about negotiation with Russia. It's a bridge to a diplomatic way, how to stop the war. Only in the strong position we can push, we can push Putin to stop the war, diplomatic way," said the Ukrainian President.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the United States, where he is participating in the 79th UN General Assembly.