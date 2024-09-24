HUR Fighters Liberate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant From Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's of Defense liberated the Vovchansk Aggregate from the Russian invaders.

HUR posted this on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

"As a result of an extremely complicated but successful operation, units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and exterminated the invaders in all the buildings of the enterprise," the message reads.

On September 24, at 14:40, the commander of the HUR special unit Timur reported to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov about the successful completion of the operation.

The operation was carried out by the HUR special forces groups Stugna, Paragon, Yunger, BDK, and Terror.

HUR fighters carried out systematic clean-up of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the enemy in densely built-up conditions. In some cases, Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat.

The Russians turned the Aggregate Plant into their propaganda "fortress", deploying the most motivated and professional units to defend it, including even fighters of the 45th Special Purpose Detached Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces (based in Moscow).

Also, a significant amount of artillery, kamikaze attack drones, guided aerial bombs, and heavy Solntsepiok flamethrower systems were continuously used against the Ukrainian scouts.

Despite the enemy's furious resistance, the HUR fighters managed to eliminate the enemy and take prisoners to replenish the exchange fund.

"The territory of the Aggregate Plant was handed over under the Armed Forces of Ukraine control after clearing up all 30 buildings of the facility," HUR noted.

As Ukrinform reported, 143 combat clashes took place along the frontlines over the past day.