Galtronics Upgrades Bryant-Denny Stadium Connectivity

Galtronics , the leader in innovative wireless antennas and connectivity solutions, today announced its antennas have been installed throughout the University of Alabama's 100,000+ capacity seat stadium. The current fan experience in stadiums is highly reliant on mobile devices and the upgrades will enable superior connectivity.

The legacy system in the stadium, as well as the stadium ingress and egress, was upgraded with more than 400 Galtronics DAS and stadium antennas and multibeam antennas to support 5G C-Band spectrum and 3300-4200 MHz.

Galtronics' patented multibeam antennas are unique in their ability to handle large scale scenarios in a cost-effective manner. The combination of Galtronics' DAS, stadium and multibeam antennas ensures the entire stadium, entrances and exits have increased sectorization and capacity.

Galtronics was chosen for its unmatched performance and ability to handle high capacity, high speed data in a dense customer environment. By providing high order sectorization, improved signal quality and data speeds throughout the upper and lower bowl seating areas, University of Alabama fans will be able to enjoy the games with excellent coverage.

"The University of Alabama has one of the most prominent teams in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) and it was an honor upgrade the attendee experience at the stadium ahead of the 2024 football season," said Leighton Carroll, Galtronics Chief Executive Officer. "More and more of the nation's top college and professional sports venues are choosing Galtronics' antennas to help exceed attendees' expectations for an "always on" quality connection. When connections count, major stadiums choose Galtronics."

Large events require technologies capable of handling high capacity and high data throughput in dense customer environments. By combining new technology with superior antenna performance, Galtronics is helping improve the fan experience

by providing them with the technology needed to stay connected with family and friends, share videos, and view other sporting events on their mobile devices.

Galtronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baylin Technologies, designs and manufactures antennas solutions to solve the most complex connectivity challenges worldwide. The company combines engineering, customer collaboration, and technology innovation to deliver high-quality, critical connections. When connectivity counts, Galtronics delivers. For more information, please visit .

