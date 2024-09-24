Guy Caron, VP, Client Strategy, To Attend ACI World's Customer Experience Summit In Atlanta From Sept 23-26

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 19th, 2024, Annapolis, Maryland: CXE, a leader in customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs, is excited to announce that Guy Caron, Vice President of Client Strategy, will attend the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI) World's Customer Experience Summit, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 23rd to 26th.



Event Highlights:



· Dates: September 23–26, 2024

· Location: Atlanta, Georgia

· Theme Focus: The Airport and Beyond – enhancing the entire journey and experience





CXE's Role in ACI Customer Experience Group – Shaping experiences



As an ACI member, CXE is excited to participate in customer experience and service quality discussions, furthering its commitment to delivering exceptional airport and travel customer experiences.



CXE is an active and engaged member of the ACI North American customer experience working group and continues to collaborate with industry leaders to advance airport customer experiences.



Discover the Future of Travel Experience at ACI World's Summit



The ACI World's Customer Experience Summit is an exclusive event attracting more than 500 senior airport executives, customer experience professionals, and related business leaders worldwide. Attendees will engage in cutting-edge discussions on customer and employee experience innovations, products, and technologies, and targeted exhibitors will showcase solutions aimed at enhancing passenger experiences.



This year's theme, "The Airport and Beyond: All for the Travel Journey," will delve into the complexities of the broader travel ecosystem. The summit will cover a range of professionals from within and beyond the airport environment, including airlines, retailers, travel agencies, and more-all working together to create seamless travel experiences. Keynote speaker Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, will address attendees, sharing insights on airport strategies and future visions.





About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader, works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.



CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.



CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight and drive organizational success.



Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.



