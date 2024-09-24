Commercial Laundry Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Laundry Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Commercial Laundry Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The commercial laundry market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.37 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for automated washing machines, the rise of industrialization and the growth of urban areas, increasing the demand for commercial laundry services, increasing awareness and regulation of hygiene, and rising consumerism.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Commercial Laundry Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The commercial laundry market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing volume of medical linens and uniforms, the rise of new hotel chains, rising global population, rising tourism in the nations, increasing commercial infrastructure, and growing demand from various industries.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Commercial Laundry Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Commercial Laundry Market

The increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the commercial laundry market going forward. Construction activities involve the physical development of buildings, infrastructure, and other structures. The increasing construction activities are due to rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and a focus on efficiency and accuracy in building projects. Commercial laundry services support the construction industry in maintaining cleanliness, safety, and efficiency, ultimately contributing to smoother and more effective construction operations.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Commercial Laundry Market Growth ?

Key players in the commercial laundry market include LG Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Maytag Corporation, GE Appliances, Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, Electrolux Professional, Jensen-Group , Continental Girbau Inc., Dexter Laundry Inc., Pellerin Milnor Corporation, Fagor Industrial, American Dryer Corporation (ADC), G.A. Braun Inc., Lapauw International NV, Laundrylux Inc., B&C Technologies, Renzacci S.p.A., Firbimatic S.p.a., Yamamoto Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Danube International.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Commercial Laundry Market Size?

Major companies operating in the commercial laundry market are focused on developing advanced products, such as the AI-powered washer, to enhance efficiency and reduce water and energy consumption. An AI-powered washer is a washing machine equipped with artificial intelligence technology to improve its performance, efficiency, and user convenience. These washers use machine learning algorithms and data analytics to optimize washing cycles based on various factors, such as fabric type, load size, and soil level.

How Is The Global Commercial Laundry Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Commercial Washer, Commercial Dryer, Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment, Pressing Machines, Finishing Equipment, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Industrial, Retail Laundry Services, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Commercial Laundry Market

North America was the largest region in the commercial laundry market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the commercial laundry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Commercial Laundry Market Definition

Commercial laundry refers to specialized facilities or businesses that provide laundry services on a larger scale, primarily serving businesses and institutions rather than individual consumers. These facilities are equipped with industrial-grade washing, drying, and ironing equipment capable of handling significant volumes of laundry.

Commercial Laundry Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global commercial laundry market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Commercial Laundry Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commercial laundry market size, commercial laundry market drivers and trends, commercial laundry market major players, commercial laundry competitors' revenues, commercial laundry market positioning, and commercial laundry market growth across geographies. The commercial laundry market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

