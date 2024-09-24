Global Commercial Catering Equipment Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Catering Equipment Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Commercial Catering Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The commercial catering equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.37 billion in 2023 to $12.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing disposable income, growth of the global hospitality and tourism sector, migration of populations to urban areas resulted in higher demand for food services, increasing the need for commercial catering equipment in restaurants and other food service, and rising number of restaurants, cafes, and quick-service.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Commercial Catering Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The commercial catering equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing emphasis on sustainability, increasing demand for equipment that enhances cleanliness and food safety, rising popularity of cloud kitchens, increasing urbanization, and rising energy costs.

Growth Driver Of The Commercial Catering Equipment Market

The rising number of restaurants is expected to propel the growth of the commercial catering equipment market going forward. Restaurants are establishments where meals and beverages are prepared and served to customers in exchange for payment. The rising number of restaurants is due to the increasing demand for dining out, changing consumer preferences, and changing lifestyles. Commercial catering equipment is essential for restaurants to operate efficiently, maintain high food quality, ensure safety, and manage costs effectively.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Commercial Catering Equipment Market Growth ?

Key players in the commercial catering equipment market include Middleby Corporation, Franke Holding AG, Hoshizaki Corporation, Welbilt Inc., Electrolux Professional AB, Rational AG, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, ITW Food Equipment Group, Henny Penny Corporation, Fagor Industrial, Hatco Corporation, Alto-Shaam Inc., Lincat Limited, Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment, Turbo Air Inc., MKN Maschinenfabrik Kurt Neubauer GmbH & Co KG, Robot Coupe, Waring Commercial, Kent Catering Equipment, Koolmax Group Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Commercial Catering Equipment Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the commercial catering equipment market are developing innovative products, such as hot holding cabinets, to meet the evolving needs of the food service industry. A hot holding cabinet, also known as a warming cabinet or hot box, is a piece of equipment used in commercial kitchens to keep prepared food at a safe, hot temperature until it is ready to be served.

How Is The Global Commercial Catering Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Food Handling Equipment, Refrigeration Equipment, Food Preparation Equipment, Other Types

2) By Sales Channel: Offline, Online

3) By Application: Restaurants, Hotels, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Commercial Catering Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the commercial catering equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in the commercial catering equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Commercial Catering Equipment Market Definition

Commercial catering equipment refers to the specialized appliances, tools, and machines used in professional kitchens to prepare food for large-scale serving efficiently. These equipment are designed for high-volume food preparation, cooking, storage, and serving to meet the demands of a commercial kitchen.

Commercial Catering Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global commercial catering equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Commercial Catering Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on commercial catering equipment market size, commercial catering equipment market drivers and trends, commercial catering equipment market major players, commercial catering equipment competitors' revenues, commercial catering equipment market positioning, and commercial catering equipment market growth across geographies. The commercial catering equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

