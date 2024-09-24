Eric Cooper Promoted To Vice Chairman Of The Global Flag Football League

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marjorie Lewis, GFFL League CommissionerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Flag Football League (GFFL) is proud to announce the promotion of Eric Cooper from Chief Operating Officer to Vice Chairman. Known affectionately in the flag football community as“Unk,” Eric Cooper has been an instrumental figure in the sport's development, bringing unprecedented growth and visibility to flag football on a global scale.Eric Cooper has over two decades of experience in coaching, training, and athletic development, making him a cornerstone figure in the flag football community. His social media influence has been pivotal in accelerating the sport's growth, connecting with fans and players alike and fostering a community that shares his passion for flag football."Eric's promotion to Vice Chairman is a testament to his unrelenting commitment to flag football," said Marjorie Lewis, Commissioner of the GFFL. "His vision and dedication have not only shaped the league's operational framework but have also been crucial in establishing flag football as a formidable sport on the world stage."In his new role, Eric will continue to oversee the strategic direction of the GFFL, focusing on expanding the league's footprint, enhancing player development, and engaging with a broader audience. His promotion comes at a critical time as the league prepares for its inaugural season, set to kick off in early 2025.Eric Cooper's journey in flag football includes founding UNK TOURNAMENTS LLC, which has become synonymous with quality sports events, offering tournaments, officiating services, live streaming through UNK TV, and custom apparel through UNK APPAREL. His efforts extend beyond the field, working closely with current and former NFL players to promote flag football in local schools and communities, highlighting scholarship and Olympic opportunities."I am honored and excited to take on this new role with the GFFL," said Eric Cooper. "My goal remains to elevate flag football to new heights, ensuring it reaches every corner of the world. This sport has given me so much, and I'm committed to giving back by making it accessible, exciting, and professional for everyone involved."The Global Flag Football League, co-owned by current and former NFL players along with passionate fans, aims to be a beacon for flag football enthusiasts worldwide. With Eric Cooper's leadership, the GFFL is poised for a new era of growth, innovation, and global outreach.For more information about the Global Flag Football League, Eric Cooper's initiatives, and upcoming events, please visit GFFLThe global Flag Football League is a subsidiary of Crown Equity Holdings (CRWE)

