(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai, 24 Sep 2024: Want to know the best kept secret in cruising? With 10 ships sailing more than 280 voyages visiting 117 ports across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles during the 2025/26 seasons, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) offers endless ways to discover Europe – including some of the continent’s secret gems.



With a choice of 11 embarkation ports, sailings from 7-14 days visiting 28 countries, an average of 10 hours in port plus 50 overnight stays in cities such as Reykjavik, Iceland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Hamburg, Germany; Livorno, Italy; Honningsvaag, Norway; and Istanbul, Turkey; there are endless ways for guests to create their dream European escape. Plus, with late-night departures from ports renowned for their sublime sunsets and ambience after dark – think Mykonos, Santorini and Dubrovnik – travellers can enjoy two entirely different sides of a destination in one day.



Picturesque ports to see – meet NCL’s new three



NCL’s recently launched 2026 Europe season includes three brand-first ports, as well as a full Baltic season on Norwegian Sun, including departures from the Company’s new homeport of Helsinki, Finland. Here, guests can discover the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Fortress of Suomenlinna, sample local herring dishes or warm up with a hot chocolate in Market Square; relax in a traditional timber sauna; or check out the eclectic collection at Kiasma, the Museum of Contemporary Art. Traveller exploring the Baltics can visit a port almost every day in Norway, Germany, Polan, Lithuania, Sweden and beyond.



During 2026, Norwegian Star will cruise to Leirvik on the island of Stord, Norway for the first time to explore the town’s rich maritime and Viking heritage, bustling harbour lined with historic timber houses and stunning natural scenery, not to mention spectacular sunsets. Adventure-seekers will enjoy fishing or hiking the untouched rugged local terrain, while culture fans should explore the Maritime Museum or Stord Church, an architectural gem.



Also in 2026, Norwegian Gem will make its debut in Palamós on Spain’s Costa Brava, a well-preserved village renowned for its fishing museum, Museu de la Pesca, Catalan culture, seafood cooking workshops, and watersports - renting a kayak at Platja Castell is a great way to hit the water like a local, away from the better-known hotspots. Don’t miss exploring the lively harbour, visiting the local fish market, and tucking into a dish of local red prawns, a regional specialty.



As part of a series of British Isles voyages in 2026, Norwegian Sky will sail into the charming harbour town of Portree, Scotland, capital of the rugged Isle of Skye. Characterised by bobbing boats, a cobblestone jetty, whitewashed cottages and winding streets lined with cafes and arts and crafts boutiques, activities include gin tasting, walking the Scorrybreac path for sensational harbour views, or visiting Dunvegan Castle or the magical bright blue Fairy Pools where brave guests can take a fresh (or frosty) dip!



Indulge your secret passions on interest-based tours



To unearth the design secrets and fascinating stories behind some of Europe’s most intriguing buildings and discover the rhythms of local life hidden out of sight from traditional tourist attractions, guests can join one of NCL’s special interest shore excursions, such as its immersive Go Local guided tours, Go Green excursions revealing sustainable initiatives in diverse destinations, or Beyond Blueprints architectural excursions.



Examples include:



Beyond Blueprints: Oodi Central Library and Helsinki Music Centre in Helsinki, Finland

See two of Helsinki’s most avant-garde buildings through the eyes of an architectural historian guide, including the Oodi Central Library’s recording studio and top-floor Citizens’ Balcony, and the terraced, vineyard style concert hall of the Helsinki Music Centre.



Go Local: Best local Roman food scoop in Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy

Stroll one of Rome’s oldest neighbourhoods, Lungotevere, on a tasting tour which includes olive oil at Campo de Fiori market, local pizza, espresso from Sant’ Eustachio coffee shop using water from an ancient aqueduct, and dessert from one of the city’s oldest gelato shops, Giolitti.



Go Green: Green consumerism and Nordic design in Tallinn, Estonia

Meet an acclaimed Nordic designer in Tallin’s creative hub, Telliskivi Creative City, for an inside look at how she upcycles discarded materials to create sustainable fashion. Then enjoy lunch with Old Town views in a zero-waste restaurant at an eco-friendly photography museum.



Go Local: Village family life in Kotor, Montenegro

After a stop at Fort Gorazda to marvel at the extraordinary views, take a walking tour of the Kascelan family estate and vineyard in the mountain village of Mirac as the owners share their experience of rural life.



The secret to unlocking maximum value on board

NCL’s upfront inclusions offer is one of the best kept secrets in cruising – but it shouldn’t be. Guests can unlock exceptional value whilst cruising Europe by taking advantage of an includedbeverage package, specialty dining offer, wi-fi, and shore excursion credits.



Find your secret spot on board with up to 20 dining options and a vast array of bars and lounges, from burgers fresh from the grill to four-course meals or cocktails with your crew...and be wowed by award-winning entertainment.





