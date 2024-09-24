Savings Made Seamless for 9 Million Botim Users in the UAE Through Partnership with National Bonds

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE - 24 September 2024 – Astra Tech (Astra), a leading consumer technology holding group based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and National Bonds, the UAE’s leading savings and investment company, have joined forces to empower 9 million Botim users in the UAE to start their savings journey with National Bonds through the Botim application.



Following the launch of the service, National Bonds' financial solutions will be integrated into the Botim App, this collaboration significantly broadens the reach of savings and investment solutions for our users in the UAE, promoting a culture of savings and financial well-being.



Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, commented: “The collaboration with National Bonds is not just a business milestone; it's a leap forward in offering savings solutions that resonate with our commitment to enhancing the financial landscape. Botim users now have a unique opportunity to invest and save in a way that aligns with their values. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to building the most extensive and inclusive tech ecosystem in the region.”



Botim users will now have access to National Bonds' innovative savings plans and investment opportunities directly through the app, enabling them to generate competitive returns throughout their savings journey, promoting a culture of savings and financial well-being. Additionally, users will be eligible to enter the renowned AED 35.5 million National Bonds rewards program, the largest of its kind in the UAE, which offers substantial rewards and additional incentives based on customers' savings behavior.



“Our collaboration with Astra Tech enables us to contribute to the financial prosperity and secure future of UAE citizens and residents while underscoring our dedication to embracing digital transformation to serve our customers better,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds. “With the integration of our digital savings service into the Botim app, all Botim users now have real time seamless access to our innovative savings products. This aligns perfectly with the UAE's vision for a digitally advanced society.

Through this collaboration, users can effortlessly initiate their savings journey, by opening accounts with National Bonds directly through the Botim platform. This innovative approach facilitates access to financial solutions and underscores a strong commitment to fostering financial well-being through technological advancement.







