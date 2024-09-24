TÜRKIYE’S FIRST, INDEPENDENT MULTI-FAMILY OFFICE - KARMAN BEYOND – APPOINTS TANLA YUMRUKÇAL

(MENAFN- Thoburns Communication) İstanbul, Türkiye – 24 September 2024: Karman Beyond, Türkiye’s first, independent Multi-Family Office, announces the appointment of Tanla Yumrukçal as Head of Business Development.



Tanla will lead on Karman Beyond’s client focused, growth strategy, which to date has seen the Family Office put Türkiye’s private wealth ecosystem on the map.



Tanla joins the business from the Corporate Governance Association of Türkiye (TKYD), where she was Secretary General and responsible for the technical, administrative, financial and organisational work of the Association, reporting to its Board of Directors and Advisory Council.



Prior to this, she held roles at Yıldız Holding as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Development, and at Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri, where she was involved in international tenders and acquisition projects as Manager, Investments & Subsidiaries. In her tenure at Yıldız Holding, she was involved in the acquisition projects of companies such as DiaSA, DeMet’s Candy Company, Aytaç Gıda, Adapazarı Sugar Plant as well as the acquisition project team of the largest international acquisition ever by a Turkish Company – the United Biscuits acquisition.



Tanla’s arrival at Karman Beyond marks a critical period for Türkiye’s wealth ecosystem. Current UBS data shows the country has the world’s fastest-growing rate of wealth per adult, across 2022 and 2023 - at 157% - 8x faster than any other country. Özge Doğan, Karman Beyond’s founder, launched the Multi-Family Office in response to the clear gap in the market to serve the complex needs of Türkiye’s wealthy families.



Özge Doğan, Founder of Karman Beyond, said:



“Tanla’s appointment signals a key milestone for Karman Beyond in our mission to simplify wealth management for families. Her vast experience and expertise from several leading Türkish businesses will be invaluable to our growth plans and ensuring that our clients continue to receive high quality, personalized solutions.



“With UBS recently stating that around $83.5 trillion is set to be transferred to the next generation over the next 20-25 years, it is vital that Karman Beyond provides best-in-class experts as we lead the way as Türkiye’s first independent Multi-Family Office – and pioneers in an increasingly influential sector.”



Tanla Yumrukçal, Head of Business Development, Karman Beyond, said:



“Karman Beyond is providing crucial services for families looking to discover and manage the unique potential of their wealth, and I’m excited to join the business at this important stage.



“Türkiye’s wealth ecosystem is rapidly expanding, presenting major opportunities to be unlocked and many new connections within it to be forged. The significant potential of the business and the opportunity to work with the talented team already on board really stood out to me.”



Karman Beyond’s services are supported by a wider, expert management team, strategically curated to support families and UHNWIs across tax, investment, law, real estate and finance. The team includes Zeki Şen, former Head of Investment Banking at Garanti BBVA, and Mark Hassett, who was Managing Director at EFG Private Bank prior to joining Karman Beyond. Alev Bosut Berrak, Karman Beyond’s Head of Research, has over two decades’ experience working for Türkiye’s leading financial institutions, including a role as Executive Vice President at Garanti Securities.







