(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bebe, the go-to destination for chic, edgy and bold and Ciara, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist announce the much-anticipated release of their one-of-a-kind capsule collection, today. Ciara, who serves as the Creative Director and face of the Fall 2024 campaign, has lent her fashion expertise to the design process, seamlessly blending her oft-imitated, tomboy-chic style with bebe's sophisticated and unapologetically seductive product offering.

Bebe x Ciara's Fall 2024 Capsule Collaboration Launches with Edgy, Glamorous and Trendy Styles

Bebe, founded by Manny Mashouf in San Francisco in 1976, initially gained recognition for its contemporary and eye-catching fashions that catered to a youthful and fashion forward audience.

Over the years, bebe's designs have consistently offered striking colors, intricate detailing, and a glamorous flair; impressingly evolving into a multi-category lifestyle range of clothing and accessories that feature distinct silhouettes, flirty dresses, day to night separates and that prominent bebe logo. Building a fiercely loyal customer base, bebe grew into the ultimate destination for on-trend and body-confident styles that empower women to feel their best, day and night. The bebe brand is owned by Bluestar Alliance, a New York-based brand management company that develops brands by providing growth across design, marketing, e-commerce, licensing and global distribution.



The collaboration between bebe and Ciara delivers a powerful partnership between a legacy fashion brand and an iconic entertainer - with a capsule collection that champions individual authenticity, dynamic self-expression, and celebrating an unshakable confidence. To ignite a new energy for the brand, bebe looked to Ciara as the ultimate inspiration – a multihyphenate, with artistic and cultural influence, who could bring a fresh and energizing edge to the widely recognized style and glamour of the bebe brand.

With a shared appreciation for making a statement, Ciara was closely involved in the design process; sharing inspiration from her favorite pieces and standout looks throughout her life journey, identifying silhouettes, color palettes, intricate details, new fabrics and materials across all key categories in dresses, tailoring, footwear, eyewear and accessories. Ciara was passionate about creating a powerful wardrobe, with an impressive breadth of options and a touch of her signature tom-boy edge, to enhance the drama and styling options for the bebe customer for the fall season.



Ciara shared, "I'm thrilled to have partnered with bebe on this one-of-a-kind special collection, especially being a longtime fan of the brand. Having creative direction control and merging my personal style with this iconic fashion brand has been an incredible journey. This collection is all about empowering confidence, and embracing bold, new looks. I can't wait for everyone to experience it."

The collection includes Ciara's favorite color palette including black, metallics, naturals, and rich greens, deep blues and luxe jewel tones and created sets, suits and separates to add exceptional versatility to the entire collection for this season. The first drop of the collection is today, and the second will be in early October with additional and disctinct style offerings for the holiday season.

The bebe x Ciara collection features a mix of dresses, denim, sportswear, accessories (hats, handbags, footwear, eyewear) and all about bringing consumers statement-making looks, day and night, and to carry them throughout the season. The collection embodies fierce self-expression and a sought after collaborations for fans of bebe and Ciara alike.

Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance, the parent company of bebe shared "We are excited to have collaborated with Ciara on this exclusive capsule collection. Her unique style and long standing admiration for the brand, perfectly align with bebe's brand vision. This collection represents creativity and attitude, designed to inspire confidence. We are excited for our customers - existing and new to experience this collaboration."

ABOUT bebe

Founded in 1976, bebe is the go-to destination for chic, contemporary fashion. The brand evokes a mindset-an attitude, not an age. It's a true original, always defining fashion's next stride forward. The bebe brand remains true to its DNA offering bold, sexy and glamourous style for the ever-evolving fashion enthusiast. The collections bring a touch of glam to everyday style with the use of vibrant colors, pattern and texture mixes and attention to details including crystal embellishments, embroidery and more. Bebe is all about bold statement making fashion that embraces self-expression, individuality, and creativity for a sensual and sophisticated lifestyle.'

ABOUT CIARA

Ciara is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Over her twenty-year career, she has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide, including chart-topping hits "Goodies," "Ride," "Oh," "1, 2 Step," "I Bet,"

"Level Up" and "How We Roll." Ciara is not only known for her vocal talent and dance moves, but she has starred in both film and television roles. Ciara is the founder and CEO of Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME), a company at the vanguard of the fast-changing music industry. With a business model built on fully supporting the artist, the female-led enterprise places Ciara at the forefront of forward-thinking entertainers taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers. To that end, the company positions music at the intersection of Ciara's other passions: film, fashion, philanthropy, and technology.

In keeping with her entrepreneurial spirit, Ciara is the co-owner of Ten To One rum and recently launched her skincare line OAM (On A Mission) which provides clinical level results through vitamin C. As part of her ongoing philanthropy work, Ciara sits on the board of the Why Not You Foundation, a charity launched by her husband Russell Wilson dedicated to empowering youth to lead with a 'why not you' attitude. Most recently they became New York Times Bestselling authors with the release of their first children's book "Why Not You" (Random House) which was inspired by the work they do through their foundation.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. Brands within the portfolio include Hurley, Scotch & Soda, bebe, Elie Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

