Pernod Ricard Leads The Charge For Safer Nightlife With Bold Good Nights Are Safe Nights Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Accreditation Program Launches in NYC, Setting a New Leadership Standard for Nightlife Safety with Safe Nights LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Pernod Ricard North America is proud to announce the launch of "Good Nights Are Safe Nights", a comprehensive, community-based initiative in partnership with Safe Night LLC. The program is designed to promote responsible alcohol consumption, reduce harm, and create safer nightlife environments across the U.S. and Canada, starting in Greenwich Village, New York City. In collaboration with Safe Night LLC and the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Pernod Ricard North America is working with local communities to create safer nightlife environments that prioritize the well-being of patrons, hospitality professionals and community members.

Pernod Ricard North America, Safe Night LLC and the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce are partnering to create safer nightlife environments that prioritize the well-being of patrons, hospitality professionals and community members.

Building on the success of the Good Neighbor Initiative pilot program launched in Dallas in 2021, Good Nights Are Safe Nights is the first step to expansion across North America. The initiative aims to enhance safety within local communities by providing bars, restaurants and hospitality professionals with training, resources and voluntary accreditation for responsible nightlife operations.

Pierre Joncourt, SVP of Operations for Pernod Ricard North America, commented, "We're not just nurturing responsible brands, but also fostering a culture of safety and respect within the hospitality industry. With this initiative, we're making significant strides towards creating safer nightlife environments, instilling a sense of security and conviviality for all."

The Good Nights Are Safe Nights program brings Safe Night LLC's expertise to life by merging data-driven strategies and operational analysis, applying prevention and enforcement strategies, and fostering relationships between hospitality professionals, local law enforcement and community stakeholders. Safe Night LLC will facilitate training modules encompassing safety and security, legal compliance and liability, responsible service and patron protection and operational efficiency. Participating venues can also earn accreditation such as the "Village Safe Spot" certification from the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, enhancing their reputation for safety and responsibility in the nightlife industry.

Molly C. Mastoras, MA, LPC, President of Safe Night, said, "Our partnership with Pernod Ricard North America and the implementation of Village Safe Spot with the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce will benefit multiple stakeholders. Our multi-component nightlife management model strengthens hospitality operating standards and builds genuine relationships between city agencies, venue operators, and the community. We want to empower stakeholders to manage complex nightlife areas with inclusivity and proactive purpose."

Jesse Gericke, Executive Director of the Greenwich Village Cheslea Chamber of Commerce noted, "We are proud to launch the Village Safe Spot, a critical harm reduction model designed to ensure that nightlife in Greenwich Village is safe and inclusive for everyone. By partnering with local bars, restaurants and clubs, we're creating designated safe spaces where nightlife establishments can address nightlife issues before they become a bigger problem. Our goal is to foster a nightlife culture where safety, respect, and community are at the forefront."

Good Nights Are Safe Nights

marks a significant step in Pernod Ricard's mission to become the most responsible and sustainable spirits and wine company in North America. The program is integral to Pernod Ricard North America's broader business strategy, which prioritizes collaboration, communication, and coordination among communities, businesses, and municipal stakeholders.

"We believe that safe, vibrant nightlife spaces are key to building stronger, more connected communities," adds Anu Rao, SVP of Communications for Pernod Ricard North America. "Good Nights Are Safe Nights is not only about reducing harm but also about fostering trust, collaboration, and shared responsibility among businesses and patrons."

For more information on Good Nights Are Safe Nights and how to bring the initiative to your city, please visit goodnightsaresafenights.

ABOUT SAFE NIGHT LLC

Safe Night LLC, established in January, 2018, is a consulting firm that combines the expertise of a licensed professional counselor and a career law enforcement officer to provide solutions to increase safety and economic viability for communities. Safe Night LLC trains law enforcement agencies, including local and state enforcement agencies, including police, fire marshals, code enforcement, and public health inspectors. Safe Night has years of experience in law enforcement, public policy, and social services. For more information about Safe Night LLC and the Proactive Alliance relationship-based policing approach, visit Safe-Night .

