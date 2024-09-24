World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2024: Integrate Global Resources To Jointly Portray A New Blueprint For Incubation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Boundless Innovation, Collaborative Synergy" - World Top-Performing Incubator 2024 will be held in

Lingang Shanghai from September 26 to 28. In the three-day agenda, the World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2024 will bring together top-tier incubators from more than 20 countries and regions, including United States, Canada, Britain, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany and Singapore. The Incubated Stars of WTIF Awards 2024 has attracted the registration of nearly 300 innovation pioneers and the latest technological achievements around the world. The Conference gathers top-tier incubators, cutting-edge commercialized technologies, industrial companies and investment institutions to build an international innovation synergy and incubation platform consisting of keynote speeches, in-depth round-table discussions, workshops and incubation project roadshows, thus promoting cross-border exchanges and cooperation, and creating a sound international innovation ecosystem.

Expand the global 'circle of friends' for incubation innovation beyond geographical boundaries.

The World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2024 extended a global launch invitation and has attracted a number of the best-in-class boundary of regional cooperation incubators across the world for this congregation in China, including Flagship Pioneering, DMZ, USP Innovation Agency-AUSPIN, UtrechtInc Startup Incubator, ITU Çekirdek Incubation Center, The Drivery, Xnode, PNP, Startups House, etc. They will share their success experiences and unique insights in startup incubation, resource integration, incubation synergy and other aspects. Their participation in and exchange at the conference will facilitate the establishment of a global incubation service network featuring multilateral cooperation and multi-dimensional collaboration.

WTIF Awards lights up the power of innovation by embracing the global technology trend.

The Incubated Stars of WTIF Awards 2024 is set up by the World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2024 to broaden the communication and cooperation path for international science and technology projects. This award is designed to explore and recognize incubation projects with innovation, growth potential and social value on a global scale. 60 elite projects from all over the world will come to the final selection to compete together after the qualification selection and online preliminary rounds.

Featured forums explore infinite possibilities for boundless integration to build highlands for innovation incubation together.

Multiple brilliant featured forums will be presented at this upcoming sci-tech feast.

At the Featured Forum on Life Science and Featured Forum on Digital Science, a number of world-renowned businesses, incubators and research institutions will jointly explore the development of high-quality incubation system for global cutting-edge science and technology startups, including Medtronic, iCampus & Regional lnnovation Center of AstraZeneca China, Cryofocus Medtech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., HCH Ventures, CASSTAR, USP Innovation Agency (AUSPIN) from Brazil, Startups House from Saudi Arabia,

Al with the Trustworthy and General Al Lab, School of Engineering, Westlake University, Shanghai Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Lingang SYNLINX Semiconductor Professional Incubator.

At the WTIF Workshop themed 'Empact your Incubator's Impact'

to be hosted by Ali Amin, CEO and Co-founder of UBI Global, the guests of honor will talk about global innovation talent retention and economic growth.

At the Featured Forum on International Innovation Incubation and Thematic Event for Private Incubator Innovation and Development, Map of Shanghai Private Incubators will be released for the first time, and King Abdulaziz University from Saudi Arabia, DMZ and Hong Kong Cyberport will sit together to explore the path of marketization, specialization and internationalization of high-quality incubators.

In addition, four Japanese companies, Murata, FUJIFILM, SEKISUI S-LEC and ORIX, will introduce cutting-edge technologies and products and services at Going to Japan --- China-Japan Business Exchange for "INNOVATION+ Business Support & Cooperation" to open up broader cooperation space for Chinese and Japanese enterprises.

Furthermore, there will also be several featured sci-tech innovation activities held during the Conference, aiming to jointly build new heights for innovation incubation through cross-border integration.

2024 marks the 10th year of building Shanghai as an international

sci-tech innovation center with global influence. The World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2024, as a significant platform connecting the world's top-echelon incubators, first-class investment institutions and technology innovation startups, takes the forefront trends of sci-tech incubation in the world as the core with a focus on key fields, and commits itself to promoting the deep integration of sci-tech incubation and industrial innovation, and demonstrating Shanghai's "rain forest" innovation ecosystem to the world. We look forward to working with global innovators to portray a grand blueprint for incubation and innovation in a more open and inclusive manner and initiate a new chapter for global innovative development.

Let's gather at WTIF 2024 for this feast of innovation and dreams!

Official website:



Registration & Inquiry: [email protected]

SOURCE World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2024

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED