TA Announces In-House Human Resources Department To Support Company’S Growth And Evolution

MANSFIELD, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA , a leading North American third-party logistics provider (3PL), is excited to announce the appointment of Jody Hay as its new Human Resources Director. With nearly 30 years of experience across diverse roles in manufacturing, healthcare, and consulting, Jody brings a wealth of strategic insight and hands-on expertise to TA.



Jody's appointment aligns with TA's commitment to its values of service, results, innovation, and a people-first culture. In his new role, Jody will spearhead the development of a comprehensive HR strategy that is congruent with the company's values and tailored to support TA's rapid growth and diverse divisions. This includes establishing new policies and building a team of service-minded HR professionals dedicated to each division - brokerage offices, warehouses, and mills - to ensure specialized and responsive support.

“The opportunity to join TA and contribute to a company with such a strong commitment to its people is truly the career opportunity of a lifetime,” said Jody Hay, Human Resources Director of TA .“My goal is to ensure that every employee has a place to go, a path to grow, and the resources they need to succeed. We are building an HR department that will be integral to TA's success by providing strategic solutions and supporting every division uniquely and effectively.”

Jody also plans to implement new technology to enhance the employee experience, including an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Confluence . The tool aims to streamline processes and enhance the employee experience, allowing HR professionals to focus on more strategic initiatives and employee development.

Scott Schell, CEO of TA Services , emphasized,“Jody's extensive experience and passion for talent development, performance management, and strategic HR solutions, will be instrumental in shaping our company culture and supporting our growth. His leadership will help us build an HR department that upholds our people-first approach while driving operational excellence.”

Before joining TA, Jody served as a regional vice president for a major healthcare organization, overseeing a team of 20 HR directors, and built an HR department from the ground up at an automotive parts manufacturer. His educational background includes a bachelor's degree in labor and industrial relations from the Pennsylvania State University, an MBA from Louisiana State University at Shreveport, and several HR and Lean principles certifications.

Jody's initial focus will also include developing an advanced performance management system designed to provide employees with regular feedback and growth opportunities. Also, the HR team will work closely with TA's talent development department to develop tailored learning and development programs to bridge performance management and career advancement.

To learn more about TA and its people-first commitment, please visit .

