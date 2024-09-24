(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenbelt Foundation is celebrating National Forest Week by highlighting success to date with its 1 Million Trees in the Greenbelt Program, which aims to educate communities and enhance forest systems in the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) region. With a strong focus on strategic planting and community education, this program seeks to increase understanding of the importance of healthy forest cover and associated human and ecological benefits.

Under this program, the Foundation is making progress to achieve its vision for healthy forest cover in the Greenbelt and GGH, ensuring consistency and shared goals through regional partnerships. Additionally, the program aims to highlight the benefits of strategic tree planting, including biodiversity expansion and health, carbon sequestration, and increased climate resiliency for communities. In the face of increasing extreme weather events, tree cover zones are essential to providing physical and mental health benefits, while also allowing access to recreational and cultural spaces close to home as well as providing critical habitats and corridors for biodiversity which are crucial to near urban nature.

This program could not be achieved without our key partners. Many organizations are involved in the program, including Green Communities Canada (GCC), Forests Ontario, and EcoSchools Canada. Last year, GCC planted 2000 trees, creating mini forests in four different communities and will expand to five additional communities this year. Within the Greenbelt, Forests Ontario has planted 500,000 trees in 326 planting sites which also helps advance their own 50 Million Tree Program. Educating the next generation and engaging with over 90,000 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, EcoSchools Canada works with schools across the Greenbelt on planting native species. Every year one high school wins the top grant from the Take Action in the Greenbelt Program with a celebration planting event applauding the students' efforts and their dedication to environmental stewardship.

“The Greenbelt Foundation is excited to continue this important journey towards a greener and more sustainable future”, says Edward McDonnell, CEO of the Greenbelt Foundation.“By engaging communities, enhancing forest systems, and protecting vital ecosystems, the 1 Million Tree Planting Program will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

Planting trees is beneficial to biodiversity, but research also shows an increase in green covering improves outdoor thermal comfort, reduces energy consumption for buildings, and enhances individual productivity. These are key elements in climate mitigation which can minimize extreme weather reports. With increased trees, we are adding natural assets to Ontario making it more climate resilient and safeguarding the vital resources that clean our air and water.

For more information about the program and how to get involved, please visit .

About the Greenbelt and the Greenbelt Foundation

The Greenbelt Foundation is the only organization solely dedicated to ensuring the Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. The Foundation operates as an independent, charitable organization, and receives core funding from the Government of Ontario as well as other public and private support to make strategic investments that enhance and improve the systems and productivity of the Greenbelt.

Since 2005, the Foundation has funded and leveraged more than $100 million through investment in its interconnected natural, agricultural, and economic systems, to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all.

Now a world-class model for land use policy, Ontario's Greenbelt spans over two million acres of protected natural landscapes, farmlands, and urban river valleys. For more information, visit: .

-30-

CONTACT: Serena Luk Greenbelt Foundation 416-960-0001 ...