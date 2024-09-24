LYB Secures Capacity To Reach Its 2030 Renewable Electricity Goal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (LYB) today announced it signed a power purchase agreement with Eneco N.V. This agreement brings LYB's total secured electricity capacity to 100% of its renewable electricity procurement target.

“Taking climate action is a key part of our strategy to create value for our stakeholders, the environment and society. I am therefore delighted that this latest agreement will help us reach our 2030 renewable electricity goal once all projects become operational,” said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell CEO.“Power Purchase Agreements are a critical lever in our efforts to reduce our absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.”

Approximately 15% of LYB's 2020 baseline scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions come from its electricity consumption. The company target to procure a minimum of 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 is based on 2020 procured levels.

Under the 15-year PPA signed today, LYB will secure 25 megawatts (MW) of renewable electricity generation capacity from the Hollandse Kust West VI (HKW-VI) ecology plot offshore wind farm in the North Sea, the Netherlands.

Eneco will deliver approximately 103 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of offshore wind power to LYB annually, starting in 2027. This is comparable to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 28,500 European homes. The offshore wind park will rank among the largest of its kind in the Netherlands.

