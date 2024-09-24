Travel Insurance Market Is Booming So Rapidly: Seven Corners, AXA, Travelex Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Travel Insurance Size is estimated to register 21.6% growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The "Travel Insurance Market" intelligence report, just published by USD Analytics Market, covers a micro-level study of important market niches, product offers, and sales channels. To determine market size, potential, growth trends, and competitive environment, the Travel Insurance Market provides dynamic views. Both primary and secondary sources of data were used to generate the research, which has both qualitative and quantitative depth. Several of the major figures the study featured CSA Travel Protection (United States), USI Affinity (United States), Tata AIG Insurance (India), Seven Corners Inc. (United States), Travel Safe (United States), MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc. (United States), Allianz Global Assistance (France), Bharti AXA General Insurance (India), AXA (France), Reliance General Insurance (India), InsureandGo (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States), Travelex Group (United Kingdom), ICICI Lombard General Insurance (India), Tokio Marine HCC (United States)

An Overview of the Travel Insurance Market

Travel insurance refers to the risk associated while traveling such as injury or death, loss of luggage, delays, and others. It provides numerous benefits such as trip cancellation, loss of luggage & travel documents, and others. Growing tourism is the key factor driving the travel insurance market in addition to increasing government initiative, for instance, to visit some countries such as Luxembourg, the United States, Belgium, France, and others it is mandatory to have travel insurance to obtain VISA.

Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Outlook, and Opportunities to 2030- by Application (Domestic Tourism, Oversea Tourism), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregator, Others), Insurance Cover (Single Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance, Others), End User (Education Traveler, Business Traveler, Family Traveler, Fully Independent Traveler, Others) and significant players are the market segments.

In order to provide a thorough analysis of the industry, the report compiled data from over 22 jurisdictions or nations across Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

. North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

. Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

. Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

. South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

. the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)

The primary goal of this study is to determine which market niches or nations that companies and investors should concentrate on in the future in order to allocate their resources and efforts toward Travel Insurance that will optimize growth and profitability. The year 2024 will see notably slower growth, and given the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment, major markets in North America and Western Europe will need "heavy lifting" to handle these tendencies.

In the Travel Insurance industry, distribution channels are always crucial because of the "push" nature of many offerings in the sector. In an effort to strengthen their relationship with customers, companies have been refining their distribution model. As the Internet becomes more widely used and consumers start to value expediency, digital purchases are growing in popularity in Travel Insurance.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2018-2023

Base year - 2023

Forecast period** - 2024 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Overview of the Travel Insurance Market Industry

1.1.1 Overview;

1.1 Travel Insurance Industry

1.1.2 Key Companies' Products

1.2 Market Segment by Travel Insurance

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Customer Behavior & Distribution Routes

Chapter Two: Demand for Travel Insurance Worldwide

2.1 Overview of the Segment

2.2 Travel Insurance Market Size (2018-2023) by Application/End Users

2.3 Application/End User Forecast for the Travel Insurance Market (2024E-2032)

Chapter 3: Type-wise Travel Insurance Market

3.1 According to Type

3.2 Market Size for Travel Insurance by Type, 2018-2023

3.3 Market Forecast for Travel Insurance by Type (2024E-2030)

Chapter Four: Travel Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Travel Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Travel Insurance Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa

Player Analysis in Chapter Five

5.1 Players' Market Share Analysis (2023)

5.2 Regional Market Concentration Rates

5.3 Overviews of Companies

..........continued

