Announcing The Publication Of An Overview Of Family And Consumer Sciences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“[Publication of this document reflects the commitment & dedication of our industry....]" stated Karin Athanas, Executive Director of the AAFCS.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alliance for Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) is pleased to announce the publication of a foundational document,“Family and Consumer Sciences: Overview of a 100-year-old sector.” Members of the Alliance came together to establish this framework document to support its work in advancing the value of FCS globally and its recognition as a career pathway for students and professionals.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) is the people-centered science, focused on the study of individuals, families, and communities with the aim of assisting them to live healthy and successful lives through the provision of education, research, and technology. First established in the 1900s, this industry sector has grown from an area of scientific study to include a wide range of occupations and supports many sub-industry sectors including manufacturing, government services, community outreach, education, and more.The Alliance partners , which includes organizations representing academia, industry, professional associations, and honor societies work collaboratively with communities, industry, municipal, state, and federal agencies, and other stakeholders to address critical emerging issues and advance the work of FCS.“Publication of this document reflects the commitment and dedication of our industry to support students as they build employability skills and a growing workforce of FCS professionals who strengthen and advance individuals, families, and communities throughout the United States,” commented Karin Athanas, Executive Director of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS), the managing partner of the Alliance for FCS.The FCS industry sector spans multiple specialty areas and sub-industries, providing a range of options and opportunities for successful careers in the FCS space. Many of the FCS careers are medium to high salary and are expected to grow in the next ten years as demand for those with FCS expertise increases.To find out more about the Alliance and download your copy of“Family and Consumer Sciences: Overview of a 100-year-old industry sector,” visit today.For questions, contact Karin Athanas at ... or 703 706 4614.About Alliance for FCSA coalition of organizations representing academia, industry, professional associations, and honor societies leading FCS efforts around the globe. Founded in 2006 by the AAFCS to unify diverse organizations in common purpose by advancing the value of FCS globally.

Karin Athanas

AAFCS

+1 703-706-7614

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.