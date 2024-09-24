Tehran imports more than 5.4M cellphone handsets in first half

(MENAFN) According to the latest data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), a total of 5,416,446 cellphone handsets, worth approximately USD1.225 billion, were imported into Iran during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to September 21. The bulk of these imports, 5,249,960 phones, were brought in by commercial companies, while an additional 166,486 were imported by individual passengers, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency.



The figures indicate a notable decline in both the volume and value of cellphone imports compared to previous periods. IRICA’s data shows that the number of imported phones dropped by 16 percent in volume and 8 percent in value during this six-month period. This marks a significant reduction in mobile phone imports, reflective of broader economic trends affecting the country’s electronics sector.



In a more focused look, Iran imported 2.857 million cellphones, worth USD688 million, during the first four months of the current calendar year (March 20 to July 20). This four-month period saw a year-on-year decline of 27 percent in the value of imported phones, further underscoring the challenges facing the mobile phone market in Iran. The decline highlights shifting demand patterns and potential changes in Iran's import policies or economic conditions affecting consumer electronics.

