Project Liberty Institute Celebrates The Launch Of The Digitalist Papers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring the work of world-renowned thought leaders, The

Digitalist Papers explore how we can successfully harness AI and other emerging technologies to preserve and enhance institutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Project Liberty Institute (PLI) is proud to announce the launch of The Digitalist Papers , an initiative led by the Stanford Digital Lab and a cornerstone of the Institute's collaboration with Stanford University. The essays that make up The Digitalist Papers offer diverse, insightful views on how our society may change due to the growing digitalization of everyday life. Curated by leading academic figures Erik Brynjolfsson, Alex "Sandy" Pentland, Nathaniel Persily, and Condoleezza Rice, The Digitalist Papers features the work of 19 experts from across the fields of economics, politics, law, and technology, including thought leaders like Reid Hoffman, Jennifer Pahlka, and Audrey Tang, who is also a Senior Fellow at Project Liberty Institute and Taiwan's first Digital Minister.

Modeled after the Federalist Papers, a collection of more than 85 writings published in the 1780s that advocated for ratification of the United States Constitution,

The Digitalist Papers argues for different governance frameworks for our digital future that will revolutionize and reinvent democratic institutions to flourish throughout this new era.

"We in democratic societies sit at a critical juncture in the trajectory of our history and identity as free people, where the use of individuals' data for AI and other digital technologies presents both limitless possibilities and immeasurable threats to our cherished institutions and human rights," said Frank McCourt, founder of Project Liberty. "We need to start thinking of our data as personhood and treating it as we would any other human right. The Project Liberty Institute aims to foster a global network of the most innovative thinkers on technology for the common good – and The Digitalist Papers is a prime example of using technical expertise and research to lay the groundwork for solutions that are so urgently needed."

The Digitalist Papers focus on four key areas of discussion: U.S. democracy foundation transformations, AI's role in government and governance, AI and regulation, and comprehensive and inclusive democratic action.

"We have institutions designed in the 18th and 19th centuries using technology from the 20th century to solve 21st-century problems. That status quo is neither desirable nor sustainable," said

Tomicah Tillemann, Interim CEO of Project Liberty Institute. "Democratic institutions must be equipped to adapt to the rapid evolution of innovations like AI; and The Digitalist Papers is laying a foundation that will enable democracies to harness emerging technologies for progress, rather than leaving open societies vulnerable to the unique challenges that come with rapid innovation. Project Liberty Institute is proud to support this critical work by Stanford's Digital Economy Lab."

"This project reflects Stanford Digital Economy Lab's longstanding mission to bring together interdisciplinary researchers and experts to help stakeholders in government and beyond to address the challenges and opportunities presented by this new digital world," said Erik

Brynjolfsson, Director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. "The impact of having the support of Project Liberty enables us to amplify our findings and pursue the exploration of these topics."

Stanford University joined the Project Liberty Institute as a founding partner alongside Georgetown University and the Institute's global alliance of academic institutions and civic organizations in June of 2023, with the goal of advancing a more responsible approach to digital technology worldwide.

The launch of

The Digitalist Papers was also supported by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, Stanford Cyber Policy Center, and the Hoover Institution.

To learn more about

The Digitalist Papers or to purchase a copy, visit .

ABOUT PROJECT LIBERTY

Project Liberty is leading the movement to give people back control of their lives in the digital age by ensuring they have a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet. Started in 2019 and publicly launched in 2021 by civic entrepreneur Frank

McCourt and supported by a $500-million commitment, Project Liberty encompasses the work of the Project Liberty Institute-a 501(c)(3) with an international partner network that includes Georgetown University, Stanford University, Eth in Zurich, and other leading academic institutions and civic organizations-and a technological team that is focused on developing the next generation of digital infrastructure. Project Liberty's activities include the release of the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP ), which is stewarded by the Institute and available as a public utility to serve as the bedrock of a more equitable web and support a new era of innovation that empowers people over platforms and serves the common good.

SOURCE Project Liberty

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED