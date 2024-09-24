S&T BANK DONATES $20,000 TO UPMC CHILDREN's HOSPITAL OF PITTSBURGH FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANA, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ, STBA), is proud to announce their $20,000 donation as a participant in this year's WDVE iHeartMedia Pittsburgh fundraiser in support of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. This is the second year in a row that the has donated $20,000 to this important cause.

In support of this year's fundraiser, S&T pledged to donate money during the month of August as customers opened Smart Start accounts which are designed for individuals ages 14-24 who want to begin building a solid foundation in the world of personal finance while gaining early money management skills. S&T's partnership with iHeartMedia and the donation to Children's Hospital go hand in hand with the Bank's people-forward purpose, demonstrating a desire to help young people learn healthy money habits and build long-term financial confidence.

"This donation is another way that we are making people our purpose at S&T Bank," commented Chief Executive Officer, Chris McComish. "It's a compelling opportunity to live out our purpose and help build a better future for customers and communities in and around Pittsburgh. It's even more special when we have a positive impact on the lives of children and their families."

iHeartMedia Pittsburgh Market President, Tim Mcaleer, stated, "The care these children and their families receive depends on funding from WDVE sponsors and listeners, which supports the essential programming and equipment needed for the best treatment. We're delighted to have S&T Bank's unwavering support for the second year and their commitment for many more. Their ongoing contributions enable Child Life Specialists, art and music therapy, holiday programs and year-round birthday celebrations for our patients. Partners like S&T Bank make these miracles happen."

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh , regionally, nationally and globally, is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.6 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information visit stbancorp

