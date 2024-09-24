MEDIA ADVISORY: Cancelled Media Availability For Charter Challenge To Bill 7

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media availability scheduled to take place on Tuesday September 24 at 9:10 am outside the Ontario Superior Court of Justice courtroom at 361 University Avenue has been cancelled as some speakers driving in have been delayed due to a flat tire and another has been delayed due to public transit delays. Representatives from the Ontario Coalition, the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, and family members of patients affected by Bill 7 will likely be arriving at the courthouse at 9:30 am and will be available for interviews.



For more information: Salah Shadir, Administration Manager, Ontario Health Coalition (647) 648-5706