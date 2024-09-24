KELLS Welcomes Aetna Dental Director As Clinical Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KELLS Strengthens Clinical Expertise with Dr Heinrichs Joining as Clinical Advisor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KELLS , the AI-powered digital oral platform, is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Julia Heinrichs as our new Clinical Advisor. Dr. Heinrichs brings a wealth of experience in dentistry and public health to our team, further enhancing KELLS' commitment to revolutionizing care through innovative and expert guidance.Dr. Heinrichs is nationally recognized for her outstanding contributions to the field of dentistry and public health. She has been a trusted voice in teledentistry, with numerous publications and speaking engagements that highlight her expertise in the evolving landscape of dental care.Currently, Dr. Heinrichs serves as the Dental Director for Commercial and Medicare at Aetna, where she has been instrumental in overseeing dental health programs and ensuring the delivery of high-quality care to patients. Her leadership and experience in managing dental care for a major insurance provider bring invaluable insights to KELLS as we strive to enhance our service offerings.A graduate with honors from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry, Dr. Heinrichs has built a distinguished career. She established her own successful general dental practice and has received several accolades, including Consumer Reports' Top Dentists in America Award, the Doctor's Choice Award in Dentistry, and recognition in Cambridge's Who's Who. Dr. Heinrichs is also celebrated for her civic involvement, earning the Top 15 Most Influential Women award in her region."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Heinrichs to our team," said Jie Feng, CEO of KELLS. "Her deep expertise in teledentistry and passion for public health, align perfectly with our mission to make dental care more accessible and efficient for everyone."Dr. Heinrichs will play a key role in shaping KELLS' clinical strategies and advancing our next-generation dental benefits solutions.About KELLSKELLS is a leading digital oral health platform offering AI-powered virtual services and benefits to help individuals engage and navigate dental care. Its comprehensive platform includes next-generation capabilities to identify oral diseases in early stages with smartphone photos, intelligent benefit navigation, verify treatment plan with cost estimates, and allows real-time consultation for dental problems. With increased accessibility, transparency and personalization, KELLS empowers individuals to be more informed and make the best decisions for their dental needs, all through one-stop shop at their fingertips. KELLS brings unique digital-first benefit solutions to improve quality of care and reduce costs.For more information, visit .

Jie Feng

KELLS

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.