Fincenfetch, Arkansas Society Of Cpas To Offer Beneficial Ownership Reporting Education, Resources To Members

FincenFetch and ARCPA partner to provide a CPE course on the Corporate Transparency Act and how members can incorporate FinCEN filings into their services.

- Marsha Moffitt, Executive Director/CEO of Arkansas Society of CPAsWELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As deadlines for U.S. businesses to file their beneficial ownership (BOI) reports approach, FincenFetch has partnered with the Arkansas Society of CPAs (ARCPA) to provide a CPE course to its members on the impact of the 2024 Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and how they can and should incorporate FinCEN filings into their service portfolios.This partnership and similar programs with 30 additional CPA societies across the United States is just one example of FincenFetch's dedication to helping businesses, and the firms that represent them, get and stay compliant effortlessly and on time."Only a fraction of the 30+ million U.S. businesses have filed their BOI reports, leading to a much higher filing volume incoming for Q4 to meet the deadline,” said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer.“Service providers need to fully understand the penalties their clients face if these reports are not filed accurately and by deadline.”With filing deadlines fast approaching and millions of businesses still needing to file, FincenFetch - an industry-leading BOI report filing software solution – continues to aggressively move the needle by partnering with associations and societies across the country to offer free webinars on the filing regulations. The goal is to educate professionals on the impact of the CTA and the need for simplified filing for their societies, associations and business entities.To date, about 50% of business owners who utilize professional services are turning to their accountants or CPAs to handle beneficial ownership reporting. FincenFetch's precise and easy-to-navigate BOI reporting platform addresses the complexities of filing. The AI-enhanced solution provides a secure and accurate experience that eliminates errors and minimizes liability for firms while offering a custom-branded portal for a consistent brand experience.“FinCEN regulations are complex, but they shouldn't be ignored,” Wismer said.“Our platform's simplified automation and scalability are designed to surpass the rigorous demands of the CTA and allows professionals to focus on their core business while generating new, ongoing revenue by reducing filing management times from hours to minutes."Market trends are showing that more business owners are turning to their accountants to get these mandatory reports filed to avoid fines. FincenFetch wants all accountants and CPAs to be prepared.“We are excited about our new partnership with FincenFetch,” Marsha Moffitt, Executive Director/CEO of Arkansas Society of CPAs said.“This partnership will provide our members with the necessary resources and support they need to assist their small business clients with the required BOI reporting.”As a leader in the BOI reporting market, FincenFetch stays up-to-date on regulatory changes and adapts its solutions to meet compliance needs of firms and associations and the clients they serve. In addition, they offer free webinars and industry-specific e-Books on the CTA requirements. Visit to schedule a webinar, book a demo or request a free BOI reporting guide.About FincenFetchFincenFetch is a leading Corporate Transparency Act filing platform for CPAs and attorneys. The company offers SOC2-certified filing solutions trusted by hundreds of firms, including many of the top 100. FincenFetch features integrate seamlessly into CPA processes, allowing accountants to offer their clients secure, automated, and easy BOI reporting.About ARCPAArkansas's premier professional home for CPAs and accounting professionals, serving the profession with integrity for more than 105 years. The mission of the ARCPA is to promote and engage members for growth and success through advocacy, education, networking, and mentorship.

