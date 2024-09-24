Morton Wealth's 2024 Investor Symposium Delivers Strategies For Navigating Economic Uncertainty With Grant Williams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Morton Wealth invites you to attend the 2024 Investor Symposium

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With economic uncertainty, upheaval, and inflationary concerns dominating the landscape, Morton Wealth, a leading Southern California advisory firm, invites investors to attend their third annual Investor Symposium. This premier event, happening on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Westlake Village Inn, will offer a full day of professionally-led sessions aimed at helping attendees prepare for the challenges of today's complex financial environment.More than just a keynote, the 2024 Investor Symposium is designed to provide a comprehensive, practical guide to navigating volatile markets. Through engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, and presentations from top industry professionals, attendees will gain the tools and strategies they need to make confident, informed decisions about their financial future.The event will feature renowned financial industry visionary Grant Williams as the keynote speaker. Williams, host of The Grant Williams Podcast and co-founder of Real Vision, is known for his deep understanding of economic and political trends and his ability to break down complex issues into clear, actionable advice.This symposium is about more than just listening to great speakers,” said Jeff Sarti, CEO of Morton Wealth.“It's about taking what you learn on investment and financial planning topics and applying it to build resilient portfolios in the face of uncertainty. Grant Williams is just one part of a full day packed with value-we're bringing together a range of perspectives so attendees can walk away with a holistic understanding of what's coming and how to better prepare for it.”Why This Symposium MattersIn a year when elections, inflation, and fluctuating interest rates are putting investors on edge, this symposium goes beyond the headlines to offer real solutions. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just beginning to navigate the financial landscape, the sessions at the symposium will provide fresh insights into the issues most critical to protecting and growing your wealth.“The feedback from last year's event was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees praising the actionable insights they received,” said Stacey McKinnon, COO and CMO of Morton Wealth.“We've built this year's symposium to be even better, ensuring it delivers high-impact content on the topics that matter most to today's investors and their families. Our goal is to equip attendees with the knowledge they need to make confident decisions for their financial futures and the well-being of their loved ones.”A Full Day of InsightsThe 2024 Investor Symposium will feature a wide range of dynamic sessions covering key topics that directly affect investor decisions, including:-California Housing Market Predictions: Understanding real estate trends in an unpredictable market.-Estate and Tax Law Changes: Preparing for upcoming legislative shifts.-Retirement Income Strategies: How to ensure financial security post-career.-Generational Perspectives on Money: Insights into how different age groups view and manage their wealth.-Smart Spending & Investing: Practical strategies for balancing life, family, and investments.-Cash-Flow Investments: Building a portfolio designed for long-term stability.-Cybersecurity and Fraud Protection: Essential tips for protecting your assets in a digital world.-Attendees will also hear from notable speakers such as Mikey Taylor, entrepreneur and Thousand Oaks City Council Member, and Apollo Lupescu, PhD, Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors, alongside Morton Wealth advisors who will be sharing their own perspectives.Event Details:Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024Time: 9 AM – 4 PMLocation: Westlake Village Inn, 31943 Agoura Rd, Westlake Village, CA 91361Registration: Spots are limited. Secure your seat today by clicking here.About Morton Wealth:Morton Wealth is a Southern California-based investment advisory firm managing over $2 billion in assets (as of 6/30/2024). With a commitment to providing independent, thoughtful advice, Morton Wealth helps clients build wealth and create resilient financial plans tailored to their individual goals.Contact Information:

