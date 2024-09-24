Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon Rises To 558

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Sep 24 (IANS) The death toll from intensive Israeli on Lebanon since Monday reached 558, including 50 children and 94 women, with injuries reaching 1,835, Lebanese Firas Abiad said on Tuesday.

Abiad said the airstrikes targeted 14 ambulances, killing four paramedics and injuring 16 others.

He condemned the Israeli forces for targeting civilians, medical teams, and the Bint Jbeil hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Israeli enemy's claims of only targeting Hezbollah members are false; The figures we mentioned show that the enemy is targeting innocent civilians and medical staff," he said.

The Israeli army has launched intensive airstrikes on villages and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon since Monday, displacing thousands of families to safer areas.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border, raising concerns of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.