Chief Of Staff Meets Greek Counterpart

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of Qatar HE Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met with Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, HE General Dimitrios Choupis, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern. They also discussed military cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them.

Their Excellencies also visited Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy, where they toured the academy to learn about its key facilities and programs.

Several ranking officials and officers from both sides attended the meeting and the visit.

