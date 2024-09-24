Mersive Technologies Launches 'Mersive Smart' App Enabling Cost-Effective, Easy-To-Use Collaboration In Modern Workspaces

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Compatible with more than 2,000 smart TVs and streaming devices, Mersive Smart makes secure, streamlined content sharing accessible to more users.

Mersive Technologies has announced the launch of Mersive Smart, a new app that transforms nearly any Android-based smart TV or streaming device into a dynamic collaboration hub. Mersive Smart is a simple and cost-effective way to share content wirelessly without complex setups, making it ideal for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs and SMEs), education, healthcare, and prosumer applications. This is the first product from the Mersive Collaboration Suite, an all-new lineup designed to meet the evolving needs of every collaboration space-from small meeting rooms to enterprise-wide installations.

"Our vision with Mersive Smart was to create an intuitive and powerful solution that breaks down the barriers to collaboration. As part of our growing portfolio, it sets the stage for a series of upcoming innovations that will empower every type of user, from small teams to large enterprises," says Alan Young, Chief Product Officer at Mersive Technologies. "Mersive Smart is just the beginning of what we believe will transform how teams connect and share ideas, regardless of their workspace configuration."

Mersive Smart's wireless content-sharing capability allows users to share from their laptops, while its multi-share function enables multiple users to connect and share content simultaneously. Mobile device sharing and digital signage features will be free updates available after launch, further enhancing its utility.

User-friendly technology is crucial for smaller organizations with limited IT support. Mersive Smart's intuitive interface with onscreen guidance ensures a hassle-free setup and delivers effortless connectivity for screen sharing-with no cables, special keystrokes, or fiddling with remotes. Enterprise-grade cloud management is also included for installations of any size.

"Last year, the executive team and I committed to a strategic shift-building on our success while expanding our reach to new markets," says Damian Blazy, CEO of Mersive Technologies. "The launch of Mersive Smart, along with the upcoming releases in the Mersive Collaboration Suite, reflects the fruits of that effort. We're delivering cost-effective, scalable, and secure solutions that not only meet the needs of our existing customers but also enable a broader range of organizations to leverage cutting-edge technology for innovation and productivity."

Security remains at the core of Mersive Smart. With certifications like ISO 27001 and HIPAA, along with SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 attestations, users can rest assured that Mersive Smart-and the entire Mersive Collaboration Suite-protects privacy and safeguards data through encrypted connections and secure access protocols.

Users can download Mersive Smart from the Google Play store for free. Subscription plans start at $144 per year, with three- and five-year options also available. Visit Mersive/pricing for more details.

