Americaneagle-Sponsored Web Accessibility Survey Collects And Shares Users' Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle, a global website agency actively engaged within disabled communities, recently sponsored a Web Accessibility Survey. In this effort to better understand the needs and experiences of all Internet users, the survey questions were carefully curated by the development team to gather actionable data capable of impactfully advancing digital accessibility and best practices.

The Web Accessibility Survey collected over 1,200 responses from individuals with diverse perspectives and accommodation needs. The survey outreach focused on online disability communities like those on Reddit and Discord. Communities that were represented within the collected responses included sight impairment , deafness, motor and cognitive conditions such as cerebral palsy , autism , and ADHD.

The survey questions were grouped into 11 main categories ranging from basic demographics to the ways individuals use the Internet today. In addition to collecting information related to the abilities of each respondent, key areas of detailed feedback included perspectives on browser preferences, screen readers, overlay tools, screen magnification, input devices, style adjustments, and multimedia engagement.

"We believe that digital accessibility best practices are foundational to the overall usability of websites," Nick Goodrum, Director of Accessibility for Americaneagle, said. "This Web Accessibility Survey has provided very important data and perspectives to advance inclusive digital solutions."

Working alongside online community moderators and industry leads, the team of accessibility professionals behind this initiative has prioritized public transparency to maximize the ongoing positive impact of the Web Accessibility Survey. A website has been created by Americaneagle to showcase the survey results, key findings, relevant best practices, and recommendations. Please visit to learn more about this project.

To discuss the Web Accessibility Survey in further detail, Goodrum is presenting at M-Enabling, a conference and showcase, held October 15-17, for the Global Initiative for Inclusive Information and Communication Technologies (G3ict) in Washington, D.C. The conference promotes accessible technologies and environments for persons with disabilities and older persons. Goodrum's presentation, titled "Latest Survey Findings from Online Disability Communities," is on Wednesday, October 16, from 2:30 p.m. - 3:20 p.m. in Studio D at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel. Learn more about Goodrum's accessibility expertise and past speaking experience .

The dedicated accessibility practice at Americaneagle employs an experienced team of professionals who have successfully supported inclusive digital solutions with many of the world's most respected and recognized brands. Americaneagle can both audit for compliance as well as remediate the non-compliant areas. Consistent advocates for raising the bar of inclusivity, our accessibility team includes specialists with CPWA certifications from IAAP and DHS Trusted Testers.

For more information about Americaneagle and its extensive range of digital services, including accessibility assessments, consulting, and remediation , please contact us at

[email protected] .

