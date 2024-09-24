Supernormal Launches Voice Agents, A Groundbreaking Platform For Creating Conversational AI Assistants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new allows anyone to create AI-powered voice agents that can field inbound sales calls, handle customer support inquiries, gather survey responses, and lead additional conversations completely on their own.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernormal , a company dedicated to transforming spoken communication though artificial intelligence, announced today the launch of Voice Agents, a groundbreaking platform for creating custom voice agents.

Voice Agents empower teams to create their own interactive, customizable, and highly intelligent voice assistants, capable of handling inbound sales calls, answering customer support questions, scheduling followup conversations, gathering survey responses, or acting as smart assistants in video meetings. Voice Agents join teams where they already meet, integrating seamlessly with Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and other meeting platforms.

"Voice Agents were designed to improve human communication and empower teams to do more. Whether it's capturing important meeting insights or handling sales calls, Voice Agents help teams maximize their impact and efficiency," said Colin Treseler, Co-founder and CEO of Supernormal. "Our team had so much fun building Voice Agents so that they feel natural to speak to and interact with. We can't wait to see the platform's impact on teams around the world."

In addition to the ability to create completely customizable Voice Agents, Supernormal will also offer pre-built customizable templates for four in-demand use cases at launch, including:

Agents capable of handling everything needed to screen inbound sales prospects, including gathering company information, answering product questions, and scheduling follow up meetings via calendar integrations.Agents that can conduct surveys by seamlessly running respondents through a list of questions.Agents that excel at helping people schedule appointments and meetings.A voice agent that can actively participate in meetings, answer questions, summarize information from previous discussions, and help with brainstorming.

Voice Agents is the latest addition to the Supernormal platform, which has attracted over 350,000 teams since launching in 2022, including those from Salesforce, Pinterest, Samsung, Walmart, Disney and Forbes. The company's AI-powered technology has helped teams avoid over 2.5 million hours of administrative work by automatically taking meeting notes, sharing them with teammates, and distilling them into summaries, action items, and future agendas.

"The time that we save our customers is how we measure success," said Fabian Perez, CTO and co-founder of Supernormal. "Every feature we've released since launching in 2022 has helped our customers save more time. We know that Voice Agents will do even more to help teams operate efficiently while allowing them to focus on meaningful work."

Starting today, Voice Agents are available for free to Supernormal users during an initial one-month beta period. To learn more about Voice Agents, interested teams can visit href="" rel="nofollow" supernorma .

About Supernormal

Supernormal

is dedicated to transforming spoken communication for individuals, teams and organizations of any size. The company's platform has helped teams avoid over 2.5 million hours of administrative work by automatically taking meeting notes, sharing them with teammates, and distilling them into summaries, action items, and future agendas. Supernormal is used by over 350,000 teams, including those from Salesforce, Pinterest, Samsung, Walmart, Disney and Forbes. The company has raised $12.9 million in venture funding from top investors, including Balderton Capital and EQT Ventures. The Supernormal team is fully remote.

