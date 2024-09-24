Invaders Attack Kindiyka In Kherson Region With Drone, Woman Is Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the village of Kindiyka in the Kherson region with a drone, injuring a woman.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“The Occupation forces hit Kindiyka with a drone. Due to the explosives dropped from the UAV , a 65-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her shin,” the post says.
It is noted that the woman was taken to the hospital for medical care.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military fired on the village of Stanislav, Kherson region , injuring two people who were on the street.
