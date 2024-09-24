France To Provide EUR 60M In Support For Ukraine's Energy Sector By End Of Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pierre Heilbronn, Special Envoy of the President of France for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction, has announced that his country will provide EUR 60 million in support for Ukraine's sector by the end of this year.

Heilbronn wrote about this on his page on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“With winter approaching, the situation is critical - we must act now to bring swiftly concrete energy solutions. France will provide at least EUR 60M by the end of the year,” he wrote.

Support for Ukraine's energy sector was discussed at the G7 ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with executives from leading U.S. energy, finance and insurance companies the preparation of the Ukrainian energy system for this winter.

Photo: Pierre Heilbronn/X