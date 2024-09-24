Netherlands Announces EUR 209.5M Support Package To Restore Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands has announced a new EUR 209.5 million support package aimed at restoring Ukraine's critical infrastructure, according to Dutch Foreign Caspar Veldkamp.

“The Netherlands has announced a new €209.5 million support package, aimed at restoring critical infrastructure - including via EBRD - and providing humanitarian aid. We are contributing €45 million to the Ukraine Support Fund, and are funding the delivery of essential equipment,” he posted on social X .

Veldkamp has noted that Ukrainians are preparing for one of their toughest winters, and“for Ukraine to endure, it needs energy.”

“For Ukraine to endure, it needs energy. At today's meeting with G7 Foreign Ministers and partners, including Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, I stressed that we must join forces to provide this,” he wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that the Netherlands plans to deliver three Patriot air defense launchers to Ukraine.

Photo: X/ Caspar Veldkamp