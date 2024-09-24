ICYF-ERC Together With International Ngos Supports Azerbaijan's Initiated COP Truce Appeal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In observance of the International Day of Peace, the COP29 Presidency officially launched the COP Truce Appeal, a groundbreaking initiative that calls for a global ceasefire during the COP29 month, Azernews reports.

The appeal highlights the essential between peace and climate action, urging global cooperation to tackle the intertwined crises of conflict and environmental degradation. More information on this historic appeal can be found here (

In direct response to this appeal, the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) convened a pivotal online meeting uniting youth and civil society organizations from across Islamic countries in the Eurasian region. The central theme of the meeting was to express collective support for the COP Truce Appeal, underscoring the critical importance of addressing both global conflict and climate change.

The event concluded with the adoption of a formal statement endorsing the COP Truce Appeal and calling for unified, transnational action. This statement has garnered overwhelming support from over 100 organizations representing Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Indonesia, Tatarstan (Russian Federation), Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

One can be familiar with the full text of statement here:

The meeting featured remarks from the heads of different CSOs, and international organizations, including Rafael Hajibayli, Chairman of the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA); Wajiha Haris, President of the Scheherezade Foundation and ICYF-ERC Board Member (Romania); Tantan Taufiq Lubis, Chairman of Indonesia's National Youth Council; Haris Sabahovich, Member of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and President of the Youth Association of the Democratic Action Party; Shirin Abidova, Chairperson of the Association of Volunteers of Uzbekistan; Ahsan Hamid Durrani, Head of the Policy Research Center Pakistan; and Yunus Sonmez, Director General of the Cabinet at the ICYF Secretariat.

In their speeches, the international participants emphasized the profound significance of the COP Truce Appeal, noting its potential to not only alleviate conflicts but also safeguard vulnerable ecosystems, which are increasingly threatened by both human activity and environmental neglect. The initiative was praised as a crucial step toward achieving both ecological preservation and global peace.

The ICYF-ERC, alongside its members, and partners, remains fully dedicated to advancing the goals of the COP Truce Appeal. By continuing to mobilize youth and civil society organizations, ICYF-ERC will further contribute to raising awareness and fostering collective action around this critical initiative.