ICYF-ERC Together With International Ngos Supports Azerbaijan's Initiated COP Truce Appeal

In observance of the International Day of Peace, the COP29
Presidency officially launched the COP Truce Appeal, a
groundbreaking initiative that calls for a global ceasefire during
the COP29 month, Azernews reports.
The appeal highlights the essential LINK between peace and
climate action, urging global cooperation to tackle the intertwined
crises of conflict and environmental degradation. More information
on this historic appeal can be found here
(
In direct response to this appeal, the Eurasian Regional Center
of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) convened a
pivotal online meeting uniting youth and civil society
organizations from across Islamic countries in the Eurasian region.
The central theme of the meeting was to express collective support
for the COP Truce Appeal, underscoring the critical importance of
addressing both global conflict and climate change.
The event concluded with the adoption of a formal statement
endorsing the COP Truce Appeal and calling for unified,
transnational action. This statement has garnered overwhelming
support from over 100 organizations representing Azerbaijan,
Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Indonesia, Tatarstan
(Russian Federation), Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
One can be familiar with the full text of statement here:
The meeting featured remarks from the heads of different CSOs,
and international organizations, including Rafael Hajibayli,
Chairman of the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA); Wajiha Haris, President of the
Scheherezade Foundation and ICYF-ERC Board Member (Romania); Tantan
Taufiq Lubis, Chairman of Indonesia's National Youth Council; Haris
Sabahovich, Member of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and
President of the Youth Association of the Democratic Action Party;
Shirin Abidova, Chairperson of the Association of Volunteers of
Uzbekistan; Ahsan Hamid Durrani, Head of the Policy Research Center
Pakistan; and Yunus Sonmez, Director General of the Cabinet at the
ICYF Secretariat.
In their speeches, the international participants emphasized the
profound significance of the COP Truce Appeal, noting its potential
to not only alleviate conflicts but also safeguard vulnerable
ecosystems, which are increasingly threatened by both human
activity and environmental neglect. The initiative was praised as a
crucial step toward achieving both ecological preservation and
global peace.
The ICYF-ERC, alongside its members, and partners, remains fully
dedicated to advancing the goals of the COP Truce Appeal. By
continuing to mobilize youth and civil society organizations,
ICYF-ERC will further contribute to raising awareness and fostering
collective action around this critical initiative.
