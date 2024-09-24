Azerbaijan's Armored Vehicles Attract Clients From South Asia And South America

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Countries from South Asia and South America are among the clients for the military armoured we manufacture in Azerbaijan," said Farid Abdullayev, Mine Clearance Project Manager at "Improtex Group" LLC, in a statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

He noted that the company's priority is first to meet domestic needs.

"The 'ITX' brand armoured vehicles we produce must undergo 3-4 months of testing. We are also very interested in exports because the defense is an important part of the economy. In Turkiye, this is a well-developed sector with great export potential. We believe that it will grow in Azerbaijan day by day, month by month."

Recall that today the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defence "ADEX-2024" and International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian" exhibitions are being held at the Baku Expo Centre.