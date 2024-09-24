عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Armored Vehicles Attract Clients From South Asia And South America

Azerbaijan's Armored Vehicles Attract Clients From South Asia And South America


9/24/2024 9:18:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Countries from South Asia and South America are among the clients for the military armoured vehicles we manufacture in Azerbaijan," said Farid Abdullayev, Mine Clearance Project Manager at "Improtex Group" LLC, in a statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

He noted that the company's priority is first to meet domestic needs.

"The 'ITX' brand armoured vehicles we produce must undergo 3-4 months of testing. We are also very interested in exports because the defense industry is an important part of the economy. In Turkiye, this is a well-developed sector with great export potential. We believe that it will grow in Azerbaijan day by day, month by month."

Recall that today the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defence "ADEX-2024" and International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian" exhibitions are being held at the Baku Expo Centre.

MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108709200


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search