Azerbaijan's Armored Vehicles Attract Clients From South Asia And South America
Nazrin Abdul
"Countries from South Asia and South America are among the
clients for the military armoured vehicles we manufacture in
Azerbaijan," said Farid Abdullayev, Mine Clearance Project Manager
at "Improtex Group" LLC, in a statement to journalists,
Azernews reports.
He noted that the company's priority is first to meet domestic
needs.
"The 'ITX' brand armoured vehicles we produce must undergo 3-4
months of testing. We are also very interested in exports because
the defense industry is an important part of the economy. In
Turkiye, this is a well-developed sector with great export
potential. We believe that it will grow in Azerbaijan day by day,
month by month."
Recall that today the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International
Defence "ADEX-2024" and International Exhibition for Internal
Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian" exhibitions
are being held at the Baku Expo Centre.
