Macron Leads His Country Into Quagmire, Leaves No Hope For France's Revival In Next Elections

Elnur Enveroglu
Emmanuel Macron, the first young president in French political
history since Napoleon Bonaparte, has already made France one of
the most hated European countries in the world for 7 years. Leaving
aside the cultural and artistic history of the country, it is
enough to consider the Political and economic situation for a
moment in order to get a certain impression about the country.
The tenure of Emmanuel macron as the 25th president of France
began with his inauguration on May 14, 2017, and the hardest period
in France has begun since that day. Macron, the founding member of
Renaissance (originally En Marche! and later La République En
Marche!), began his first term as president following his victory
over National Rally nominee Marine Le Pen in the 2017 French
presidential election.
One can ask how it is that an incompetent politician who cannot
manage the country is re-elected as president. The answer is
simple: Macron can do everything but run the country. He is an
extremely skilled master at using tricks and manoeuvres even
against his political opponents. The centrist Macron managed to win
a second presidential election in 2022 with 58.5% of the vote
simply by hiding in the shadow of the far-right Marine Le Pen and
artificially discrediting the right-wing coalition. However, even
during the Macron period, anti-Islamist, radical groups and harsh
decisions regarding migrants prevailed in the country, let alone
the economic situation.
Financial Crunch - The fiasco of France in the colonial
lands
Although Macron used the trick politically, it did not help him
maintain his reputation for long. He could not turn his centrist
political party into a guarantor of the reliable future of his
people. Even since 2018, the lowest rating of the French President
was recorded at around 25%.
One of the reasons for this was related to serious mistakes made
by Macron in economic reforms. He left aside the solution of the
problems related to pensions and wages, and the heavy burden of
farmers. Macron's rule focused more on Africa and the islands that
were deprived of their independence. The economic situation inside
the country began to decline rapidly.
According to analysts, France's debt burden is set to keep
expanding, to reach 115 percent of GDP by 2027, an increasing
progression from 98 percent in 2019, and 64 percent in 2007.
Economic experts point out that the country could not take
decisive steps to get back on its feet after the pandemic. On the
other hand, the energy crisis in Europe seriously damaged France's
budget. Paris is cutting €20 billion of public spending this year
and is planning to cut at least €20 billion more in 2025.
France without Macron
After the snap parliamentary elections called by Macron in
France, the French public is already thinking about who will be the
next leader of the country. Macron has already left a deep mark on
the country during his 7-year rule. Even his voters already feel
deep regret.
Everyone now says that Macron has staked both his political
career and the French economy by holding snap parliamentary
elections. Back in June this year, France had already suffered a
downgrade on its creditworthiness from the Standard & Poor's rating
agency, which pointed to political fragmentation as a danger.
Despite the fact that the ultra-right could not gain the upper
hand in the hung parliament of France, economic distress does not
rule out that they can have a serious impact on the Macron's
authority.
Macron's political bloc has shrunk to only 168 of the total 577
seats in parliament. This is a sign that the end of his political
career is fast approaching. Macron is no longer a political figure
who can stand up to his political rivals. As a politician who
brought France to disgrace, he lost his chance of moving forward as
a candidate in the next presidential election campaign.
Now France faces a tougher test. The country, drowning in debt
until 2027, cannot hope that the new president will be able to bear
this burden. Because the quagmire created by Macron no longer
leaves a chance for the new French president to revive the
country.
