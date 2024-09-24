Macron Leads His Country Into Quagmire, Leaves No Hope For France's Revival In Next Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Emmanuel Macron, the first young president in French political history since Napoleon Bonaparte, has already made France one of the most hated European countries in the world for 7 years. Leaving aside the cultural and artistic history of the country, it is enough to consider the and economic situation for a moment in order to get a certain impression about the country.

The tenure of Emmanuel as the 25th president of France began with his inauguration on May 14, 2017, and the hardest period in France has begun since that day. Macron, the founding member of Renaissance (originally En Marche! and later La République En Marche!), began his first term as president following his victory over National Rally nominee Marine Le Pen in the 2017 French presidential election.

One can ask how it is that an incompetent politician who cannot manage the country is re-elected as president. The answer is simple: Macron can do everything but run the country. He is an extremely skilled master at using tricks and manoeuvres even against his political opponents. The centrist Macron managed to win a second presidential election in 2022 with 58.5% of the vote simply by hiding in the shadow of the far-right Marine Le Pen and artificially discrediting the right-wing coalition. However, even during the Macron period, anti-Islamist, radical groups and harsh decisions regarding migrants prevailed in the country, let alone the economic situation.

Financial Crunch - The fiasco of France in the colonial lands

Although Macron used the trick politically, it did not help him maintain his reputation for long. He could not turn his centrist political party into a guarantor of the reliable future of his people. Even since 2018, the lowest rating of the French President was recorded at around 25%.

One of the reasons for this was related to serious mistakes made by Macron in economic reforms. He left aside the solution of the problems related to pensions and wages, and the heavy burden of farmers. Macron's rule focused more on Africa and the islands that were deprived of their independence. The economic situation inside the country began to decline rapidly.

According to analysts, France's debt burden is set to keep expanding, to reach 115 percent of GDP by 2027, an increasing progression from 98 percent in 2019, and 64 percent in 2007.

Economic experts point out that the country could not take decisive steps to get back on its feet after the pandemic. On the other hand, the energy crisis in Europe seriously damaged France's budget. Paris is cutting €20 billion of public spending this year and is planning to cut at least €20 billion more in 2025.

France without Macron

After the snap parliamentary elections called by Macron in France, the French public is already thinking about who will be the next leader of the country. Macron has already left a deep mark on the country during his 7-year rule. Even his voters already feel deep regret.

Everyone now says that Macron has staked both his political career and the French economy by holding snap parliamentary elections. Back in June this year, France had already suffered a downgrade on its creditworthiness from the Standard & Poor's rating agency, which pointed to political fragmentation as a danger.

Despite the fact that the ultra-right could not gain the upper hand in the hung parliament of France, economic distress does not rule out that they can have a serious impact on the Macron's authority.

Macron's political bloc has shrunk to only 168 of the total 577 seats in parliament. This is a sign that the end of his political career is fast approaching. Macron is no longer a political figure who can stand up to his political rivals. As a politician who brought France to disgrace, he lost his chance of moving forward as a candidate in the next presidential election campaign.

Now France faces a tougher test. The country, drowning in debt until 2027, cannot hope that the new president will be able to bear this burden. Because the quagmire created by Macron no longer leaves a chance for the new French president to revive the country.