Guidehouse Unveils Trueguide Spend(SM) Platform

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has introduced TrueGuide SpendSM, a highly customizable, end-to-end system for administering large grant programs throughout the entire grant lifecycle process.



Debuting at Climate Week NYC, a global event where leaders come together to address humanity's most pressing issues in the race to net zero, the sophisticated is designed to revolutionize the administration of large grant programs, offering unparalleled efficiency, transparency, and control for organizations of all sizes.

Powered by Salesforce, TrueGuide

SpendSM helps users with efficient administration-from application intake to reporting and compliance. Flexible, scalable, and backed by Guidehouse's proprietary leading-edge technology and years of proven success, the state-of-the-art system can accommodate a wide range of grant initiatives, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements while reducing administrative burden.

"Grants administration is a complex and critical function, particularly for organizations managing large-scale programs with significant funding oversight," said Carly Mitchell, partner at Guidehouse who was named to Consulting Magazine's 2023 Women Leaders in Consulting. "Traditional solutions often lack the ability to scale and embrace the magnitude of complexity these programs need to control risks and streamline compliance requirements across numerous entities. We are excited to be a part of Climate Week NYC and showcase how TrueGuide

SpendSM masters the intricacies of grants management so our clients can accelerate their program initiatives and communities' journeys to net zero."

Guidehouse has a long history of successfully managing large and complex grants programs, helping clients achieve program goals with accountability and transparency. This includes managing federal and state grants, disaster recovery funds, and COVID-19 relief programs.

Providing a 360-degree view of the grant program, key features of TrueGuide

SpendSM include:



Automated application and review process : The platform automates the intake and evaluation of grant applications.



Real-time tracking and reporting : Organizations can monitor the progress of grants in real-time, with customizable dashboards that provide insights into financials, performance metrics, and compliance status.

Seamless integration : The system easily integrates with existing financial, HR, and data management systems, ensuring a unified approach to grant administration. Compliance and risk management : Built-in compliance checks and risk management tools help organizations adhere to regulatory requirements and mitigate potential risks throughout the full grant lifecycle.

"Guidehouse has long served as a trusted partner for organizations looking to enhance grant administration processes and achieve better outcomes," said Gaurav Menon, partner and sustainability practice leader at Guidehouse. "Leveraging business know-how coupled with our digital expertise, TrueGuide

SpendSM underscores our continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients."

For a live demo or more information, please visit: guidehouse/trueguidespend .

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global

consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse

